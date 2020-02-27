Spinal Cord Stimulation Market 2020 Global Industry Forecast By Size, Share, Business Growth, Trends, Demand, Segments, Opportunity Analysis And Regional Forecast To 2023

Spinal Cord Stimulation Market 2020 Global Size, Growth Trends, And Regional Outlook to 2023 is latest report published by Fortune Business Insights. Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Market is to grow at healthy 8.1% CAGR and surpass USD 4,236.2 million by 2026. Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Market by Product (Implantable Pulse Generator, Radiofrequency System), By Disease Indication (Failed Back Syndrome, Degenerative Disk Disease, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, Arachnoiditis), By End Users (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics), and Region with Forecast To 2026.

Report provides comprehensive market data on Spinal Cord Stimulation industry manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, consulting companies from Spinal Cord Stimulation marketinvestors, stakeholders, and research organizations.

Leading Spinal Cord Stimulation Market Companies Analyzed in Report

Medtronic, Stimwave LLC, Nevro Corp., and Nuvectra, Abbott.

Get Sample Spinal Cord Stimulation Market 2020 Report

Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Market 2020 Insights:

The global spinal cord stimulation market is expected to gain from increasing per capita income. Recently Fortune Business insights, published a report, titled “SPINAL CORD STIMULATION: GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS, INSIGHTS AND FORECAST, 2019-2026,” which studies in detail various factors influencing the market’s growth trajectory. According to the report, the global spinal cord stimulation market was worth US$ 2,268.9 Mn in 2018. The global market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 8.1% and value US$ 4,236.2 Mn by the end of 2026. The report offers a comprehensive overview on various segments of the global spinal cord stimulation market.

Abbott and Boston Scientific Corporation hold a significant share and are together leading the global spinal cord stimulation market. These companies are projected to lead the global market during the forecast period also. The growth witnessed is attributable to successful completion of acquisition of St. Jude Medical Inc. by Abbott. Product launch by Boston Scientific Corporation is also contributing towards the growth. St. Jude Medical Inc., was acquired by Abbot in 2017, which further gave Abbot access to St. Jude Medical’s product portfolio and market share. Strategic collaborations are intended at expanding footprint and product portfolio. Such expansion strategies are expected to bode well for the overall market. Some of the other companies operating in the global spinal cord stimulation market are Medtronic, Stimwave LLC, Nevro Corp., and Nuvectra.

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) Treatment Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) Treatment Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Direct Purchase Licensed Copy Of Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Market Report 2020

Spinal Cord Stimulation Market Regional Analysis:

As per the report the global spinal cord stimulation market was dominated by North America in 2018. The North America market was valued at US$ 1,086.7 Mn in 2018. The region is anticipated to remain dominant through the forecast period. Favorable health reimbursement policies available in the region is one of the key factors enabling expansion of the spinal cord stimulation market in North America. Trailing North America, Europe has emerged as the second-leading region in the global market during the forecast period. Rapid technological advancements in the spinal cord stimulation systems is a primary factor expected to fuel the demand for spinal cord stimulation in Europe. Besides this, Asia Pacific is anticipated to report highest CAGR during forecast period. The market in the region is driven by the high demand and rapid adoption of spinal cord stimulation in the region. This is likely to enable growth in the global spinal cord stimulation market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Spinal Cord Stimulation market in 2026?

What are the key factors driving the global Spinal Cord Stimulation market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Spinal Cord Stimulation market space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Spinal Cord Stimulation market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Spinal Cord Stimulation market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Spinal Cord Stimulation market?

What are the Spinal Cord Stimulation market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Spinal Cord Stimulation industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Spinal Cord Stimulation market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Spinal Cord Stimulation industry?

In terms of disease indication, The Failed Back Syndrome segment is estimated to emerge dominant in the global spinal cord stimulation market during the forecast period. The global prevalence of the Failed Back Syndrome is increasing further generating demand for the development of new and effective therapy to treat chronic back pain. Government bodies across the world have introduced several policies encouraging expansion of the healthcare infrastructure. These are facilitating the smooth development of new spinal cord stimulation therapy as well. This is likely to increase the growth rate of the global market.

In the near future, the global spinal cord stimulation market will gain significant impetus from the introduction of MRI conditional spinal cord stimulator. Besides this, reduction in the consumption of opioid medication is fueling the demand for spinal cord stimulation therapy. Exposure to radiations and side effects associated with spinal cord stimulation therapy are a few factors that may restrain the global spinal cord stimulation market during the forecast period.

Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4 Market Trends

Key Insights

4.1 Prevalence of Back Pain – For Key Countries, 2018

4.2 Regulatory Scenario – For Key Countries

4.3 Health Reimbursement Overview

4.4 New Product Launch

4.5 Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

5.2.1 Implantable Pulse Generator

5.2.1.1 Rechargeable

5.2.1.2 Non-rechargeable

5.2.2 Radiofrequency System

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication

5.3.1 Failed Back Syndrome (FBS)

5.3.2 Degenerative Disk Disease (DDD)

5.3.3 Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

5.3.4 Arachnoiditis

5.3.5 Others

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.4.1 Hospitals

5.4.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5.4.3 Specialty Clinics

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

North America Spinal Cord Stimulation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis – By Product

6.2.1 Implantable Pulse Generator

6.2.1.1 Rechargeable

6.2.1.2 Non-rechargeable

6.2.2 Radiofrequency System

6.3. Market Analysis – By Disease Indication

6.3.1 Failed Back Syndrome (FBS)

6.3.2 Degenerative Disk Disease (DDD)

6.3.3 Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

6.3.4 Arachnoiditis

6.3.5 Others

6.4. Market Analysis – By End User

6.4.1 Hospitals

6.4.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.4.3 Specialty Clinics

6.5. Market Analysis – By Country

6.5.1 U.S.

6.5.2 Canada

Europe Spinal Cord Stimulation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Analysis – By Product

7.2.1 Implantable Pulse Generator

7.2.1.1 Rechargeable

7.2.1.2 Non-rechargeable

7.2.2 Radiofrequency System

7.3. Market Analysis – By Disease Indication

7.3.1 Failed Back Syndrome (FBS)

7.3.2 Degenerative Disk Disease (DDD)

7.3.3 Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

7.3.4 Arachnoiditis

7.3.4 Others

7.4. Market Analysis – By End User

7.4.1 Hospitals

7.4.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.4.3 Specialty Clinics

7.5. Market Analysis – By Countries/ Sub regions

7.5.1 U.K.

7.5.2 Germany

7.5.3 France

7.5.4 Italy

7.5.5 Spain

7.5.6 Scandinavia

7.5.7 Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Spinal Cord Stimulation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

8.1. Key Findings / Summary

8.2. Market Analysis – By Product

8.2.1 Implantable Pulse Generator

8.2.1.1 Rechargeable

8.2.1.2 Non-rechargeable

8.2.3 Radiofrequency System

8.3. Market Analysis – By Disease Indication

8.3.1 Failed Back Syndrome (FBS)

8.3.2 Degenerative Disk Disease (DDD)

8.3.3 Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

8.3.4 Arachnoiditis

8.3.5 Others

8.4. Market Analysis – By End User

8.4.1 Hospitals

8.4.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.4.3 Specialty Clinics

8.5. Market Analysis – By Countries/ Sub regions

8.5.1 Japan

8.5.2 India

8.5.3 China

8.5.4 Australia

5.5.5 Southeast Asia

8.5.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Spinal Cord Stimulation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

9.1. Key Findings / Summary

9.2. Market Analysis – By Product

9.2.1 Implantable Pulse Generator

9.2.1.1 Rechargeable

9.2.1.2 Non-rechargeable

9.2.3 Radiofrequency System

9.3. Market Analysis – By Disease Indication

9.3.1 Failed Back Syndrome (FBS)

9.3.2 Degenerative Disk Disease (DDD)

9.3.3 Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

9.3.4 Arachnoiditis

9.3.5 Others

9.4. Market Analysis – By End User

9.4.1 Hospitals

9.4.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.4.3 Specialty Clinics

9.5. Market Analysis – By Countries/ Sub regions

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

Latin America Spinal Cord Stimulation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

10.1. Key Findings / Summary

10.2. Market Analysis – By Product

10.2.1 Implantable Pulse Generator

10.2.1.1 Rechargeable

10.2.1.2 Non-rechargeable

10.2.3 Radiofrequency System

10.3. Market Analysis – By Disease Indication

10.3.1 Failed Back Syndrome (FBS)

10.3.2 Degenerative Disk Disease (DDD)

10.3.3 Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

8.3.4 Arachnoiditis

10.3.5 Others

10.4. Market Analysis – By End User

10.4.1 Hospitals

10.4.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

10.4.3 Specialty Clinics

10.5. Market Analysis – By Countries/Sub regions

10.5.1 South Africa

10.5.2 GCC

10.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis

11.1. Key Industry Developments

11.2. Global Market Share Analysis (2018)

11.3. Competition Dashboard

11.4. Comparative Analysis – Major Players

11.5. Company Profiles (Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability))

11.5.1 Medtronic

11.5.2 Abbott

11.5.4 Boston Scientific Corporation

11.5.5 Stimwave LLC

11.5.6 Nevro Corp.

11.5.7 Nuvectra

11.5.12 Other Prominent Players

Strategic Recommendations

Continued…

Browse Complete “Spinal Cord Stimulation Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast till 2026 Report” at: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/spinal-cord-stimulation-market-100313

Related News:

Gene Therapy Market

Radiofrequency Ablation Systems Market

Cardiac Mapping Systems Market

Digital Health Market

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com