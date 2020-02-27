Smoke Evacuation System Market 2020 Estimated to Reach a Valuation of USD 276.4 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.9%% Over the Forecast Period of 2027

Global Smoke Evacuation System Market, by Product Type (Smoke Evacuation Tubings, Smoke Evacuators – Portable and Stationary, Smoke Evacuation Wands & Pencils, Smoke Evacuation Filtration Devices, and Smoke Evacuation Pencils and Wands), by Application (Laparoscopic Surgery, Open Surgery, Aesthetic Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgery, and Others), by End-user (Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cosmetic Surgery Centers, and Hospitals), and by Region (North America, Latin, America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), was valued at US$ 174.7 Mn in 2019, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period (2020–2027), as highlighted in a new report published by.

Implementation of stringent regulatory laws regarding the adoption of smoke evacuation systems in hospitals is expected to drive growth of the smoke evacuation system market growth. For instance, in June 2018, Rhode Island, a state in the U.S. was the first state to address the issue of surgical smoke with a law passed by Democratic Governor Jared Polis in March 2018, for requiring smoke evacuation system in hospitals and ambulatory surgical facilities to use smoke evacuation systems for surgical procedures that generate plume. Moreover, in March 2019, Colorado became the second U.S. state to pass the law of requirement of installation of surgical smoke evacuation systems at hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. These factors are expected to drive the global smoke evacuation system market growth in North America.

Major manufacturers such as Buffalo Filter LLC. have a broad product portfolio of smoke evacuators such as Plume safe Turbo (220V), Porta plume safe 604, ViroVac 220V, VisiClear 220V, and Buffalo filter VisiClear with 2 Plume Port Activ. Moreover, market players are focused on product development and launches in order to expand their market presence. For instance, in October 2014, Buffalo Filter LLC launched PlumePen Elite, a surgical plume evacuation pencil, which is designed to offer surgeons the comfort and advance features for removing smoke during surgical procedures.

Browse 37 Market Data Tables and 27 Figures spread through 165 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Smoke Evacuation System Market, by Product Type (Smoke Evacuation Tubings, Smoke Evacuators – Portable and Stationary, Smoke Evacuation Wands & Pencils, Smoke Evacuation Filtration Devices, and Smoke Evacuation Pencils and Wands), by Application (Laparoscopic Surgery, Open Surgery, Aesthetic Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgery, and Others), by End-user (Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cosmetic Surgery Centers, and Hospitals), and by Region (North America, Latin, America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)

Key players in the market are involved in adopting inorganic strategies such as acquisitions for expanding their portfolio of smoke evacuation systems. For instance, in June 2018, Stryker Corporation acquired SafeAir AG, a Switzerland-based medical device company that develops and manufactures innovative surgical smoke evacuation solutions. This acquisition is beneficial for Stryker’s surgical instruments division, and has also allowed Stryker to strengthen its smoke evacuation portfolio in Europe.

Key Takeaways of the Global Smoke Evacuation System Market:

The global smoke evacuation system market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2020–2027), owing to frequent product launches and approvals, and robust pipeline of smoke evacuation system .

Among region, North America is expected to hold dominant position in global smoke evacuation system market, owing to high rate of adoption of these systems by hospitals and increase in affordability of such systems.

For instance, Rhode Island is the first U.S. state and Colorado is second state in the U.S. to pass legislations laid by Democratic Governor Jared Polis in March 2018, for requirement of surgical smoke evacuation systems at hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, laser surgeries, and other surgical procedures which require smoke evacuation systems, in India, China, and Japan. For instance in 2011 according of National Centre of Biotechnology Information, approximately 66% of Asia Pacific population suffered from CVD diseases.

Major players operating in the global smoke evacuation system market include Medtronic Plc., BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG, CooperSurgical, Inc., Symmetry Surgical, I.C. Medical, Inc., CONMED Corporation, CLS Surgimedics, Stryker Corporation, Surgiform Technologies LLC, Zimmer Biomet, Steris Corporation, and Applied Medical Technology, Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Smoke Evacuation System Market, By Product Type : Smoke Evacuation Tubings Smoke Evacuators Portable Stationary Smoke Evacuation Wands & Pencils Smoke Evacuation Filtration Devices Smoke Evacuation Carts and Accessories

Global Smoke Evacuation System Market, By Application: Laparoscopic Surgery Open Surgery Aesthetic Surgeries Orthopedic Surgery Others

Global Smoke Evacuation System Market, By End-user: Clinics Ambulatory Surgical centers Cosmetic Surgery centers Hospitals

Global Smoke Evacuation System Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy France Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan ASEAN Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: Central Africa South Africa North Africa

Company Profiles: Medtronic Plc., BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG, CooperSurgical, Inc., Symmetry Surgical, I.C. Medical Inc., CONMED Corporation, CLS Surgimedics, Stryker Corporation, Surgiform Technologies LLC, Zimmer Biomet, Steris Corporation, Applied Medical Technology, Inc.



