Smart Insulin Pen Market Briefing on Growing at a CAGR of 14.5% From 2020 to 2027 | Global Size, Share, Industry Growth, Country Level Analysis, Business Opportunities and Challenges

Smart insulin pens come with a feature incorporating clinician-configured bolus calculator with the ability to deliver multiple insulin doses every day safely and discreetly. These pens also contain an alarming system that allows a user to set a reminder in case the insulin cartage is empty.

The global smart insulin pen market is estimated to account for US$ 5.3 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Global Smart Insulin Pen Market: Drivers

Integration of insulin dosing data with Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) is expected to propel growth of the global smart insulin pen market over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2019, Medtronic and Novo Nordisk collaborated to develop solutions to integrate insulin dosing data from future Novo Nordisk smart insulin pens into CGM devices from Medtronic.

Global Smart Insulin Pen Market: Opportunities

Various small scale companies such as Digital Medics, Emperra GmbH, and Companion Medical have introduced innovative smart insulin devices. However, these companies are small and lack funding for marketing activities. Therefore, major players in the market can focus on acquiring such start-ups or fund their research and marketing activities.

Global Smart Insulin Pen Market: Restraints

Smart insulin pens have some drawbacks such as a restriction on using all types of insulin through a pen and the wasting of some insulin with each use, which are expected to hinder growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

The USB connectivity segment in the global smart insulin pen market was valued at US$ 0.8 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 2.2 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to increasing technological advancements in product development during the forecasted period.

The Type 2 Diabetes segment held dominant position in the global smart insulin pen market in 2014, accounting for 82.3% share in terms of value. Increasing prevalence of diabetes in emerging regions is also expected to aid in growth of the market

Market Trends

Players in the market are focused on launching products that support various mobile OS. For instance, in January 2019, Companion Medical launched the Android version of its InPen App, clearing the way for release of the first smart pen system to Android smartphone users.

Major players in the market are focused on adopting partnership and collaboration strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in January 2020, BIOCORP and SANOFI signed a new contract for closely associating Mallya with SoloStar insulin pens.

Global Smart Insulin Pen Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global smart insulin pen market include Digital Medics Pty. Ltd., Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies, Novo Nordisk, and Companion Medical Inc.

Global Smart Insulin Pen Market: Key Developments

Major players in the market are focused on adopting partnership and collaboration strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in June 2019, DexCom collaborated with Companion Medical to enable a direct exchange of CGM data from Dexcom with insulin data from InPen into both companies’ software applications.

Segmentation

Scope of the report

Smart Insulin Pen Market, By Indication: Type 1 Diabetes Type 2 Diabetes

Smart Insulin Pen Market, By Connectivity: Bluetooth USB

Smart Insulin Pen Market, By Distribution Channel: Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers e-Commerce Retail Pharmacies

Smart Insulin Pen Market, By Region: North America By Indication: Type 1 Diabetes Type 2 Diabetes By Connectivity Bluetooth USB By End-User Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers e-Commerce Retail Pharmacies By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Indication: Type 1 Diabetes Type 2 Diabetes By Connectivity Bluetooth USB By End-User Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers e-Commerce Retail Pharmacies By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Indication: Type 1 Diabetes Type 2 Diabetes By Connectivity Bluetooth USB By End-User Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers e-Commerce Retail Pharmacies By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Indication: Type 1 Diabetes Type 2 Diabetes By Connectivity Bluetooth USB By End-User Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers e-Commerce Retail Pharmacies By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Indication: Type 1 Diabetes Type 2 Diabetes By Connectivity Bluetooth USB By End-User Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers e-Commerce Retail Pharmacies By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Indication: Type 1 Diabetes Type 2 Diabetes By Connectivity Bluetooth USB By End-User Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers e-Commerce Retail Pharmacies By Country: South Africa Central Africa North Africa

Company Profiles Digital Medics Pty. Ltd. * Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Strategies Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies Novo Nordisk Companion Medical Inc.



