Sarcoma Treatment Market Report 2020, Global Size, Research Study, Industry Share, Regional Growth, Competitive Landscape, Top Company Profile, Technology Trends

Sarcoma is a type of cancer, which occurs in connective tissues. Moreover, sarcoma is broadly classified into two types such as soft tissue sarcoma and bone sarcoma. Soft tissue sarcomas occur in tissues of blood vessels, nerves, tendons, muscles, fat, and lining of the joints. Soft tissue sarcomas are mostly found in legs, arms, abdomen, and chest. There are over 50 types of soft tissue sarcoma. Soft tissue sarcoma symptoms include lump growth, abdominal pain, blood in stools, and vomiting.

Bone sarcomas mostly occur in the long bones in arms and legs, and the pelvic bones. Symptoms of bone sarcoma include fatigue, weaken bone leading to frequent fractures, bone pain, and swelling and tenderness near the affected area. On the basis of severity of cancer, sarcomas are divided into four stages, which include Stage 1 to Stage 4. Sarcomas are treated through chemotherapies, radiation therapies, targeted therapies, and surgeries.

Global Sarcoma Treatment Market – Dynamics

Key players are focusing on enhancing their product portfolio through product launches and new product approvals for sarcoma treatment, which is expected to boost sarcoma treatment market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2020, Epizyme, Inc., received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Tazverik, a target-specific drug indicated for the treatment of epithelioid sarcoma in patients of age 16 and above.

Furthermore, players operating in the market are focused on research for development of new and efficient treatment for sarcoma, which is expected to propel growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2019, Tyme Technologies, Inc. initiated HopES, a phase 2 clinical trial, to evaluate safety and efficacy of SM-88, a monotherapy for clinically advanced sarcomas. The trial is expected to complete in the year 2022.

Global Sarcoma Treatment Market – Regional Insights

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018. This is attributed to rising incidences of sarcomas in the region. For instance, the American Cancer Society has estimated that in 2020, around 13,130 new cases of soft tissue sarcomas will be diagnosed in the U.S. Furthermore, in 2018, the American Cancer Society reported that rhabdomyosarcoma accounts for around 3% cases of pediatric cancers in the U.S.

Europe is expected to be the second-largest market in global sarcoma treatment market and it is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing number of sarcoma incidences in the region. For instance, in July 2018, Sarcoma UK, a national cancer charity, reported that over 5,300 cases of sarcomas are diagnosed every year in the U.K.

Global Sarcoma Treatment Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the sarcoma treatment market include Novartis International AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer AG, Epizyme, Inc., Tyme Technologies, Inc., and others.

Global Sarcoma Treatment Market – Taxonomy

On the basis of sarcoma type, global sarcoma treatment market is segmented into:

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Liposarcoma Rhabdomyosarcoma Others

Bone Sarcoma Osteosarcoma Ewing Sarcoma Others

Others

On the basis of treatment type, global sarcoma treatment market is segmented into:

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Others

On the basis of end users, global sarcoma treatment market is segmented into:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

On the basis of region, global sarcoma treatment market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

