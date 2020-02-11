Respiratory Trainer Market 2020-2027 Emerging Technologies, Competition & Strategies of Key Players, Regional Analysis and Forecast By 2027

Respiratory trainer, commonly known as breathing muscle exerciser, is a device used to improve function of respiratory muscles. Respiratory trainers are convenient, compact, and safe devices. It improves the cardiopulmonary status of patients and enhance their overall fitness and wellbeing. Respiratory trainers are useful for patients suffering from asthma, bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and emphysema to strengthen their respiratory muscles. It is observed that doctors also prescribe respiratory trainers for post-surgery patients, especially after by-pass surgery, to restore and maintain lungs capacity.

Global Respiratory Trainer Market-Market Dynamics

The global respiratory trainer market growth is driven by rising incidence of respiratory disorders. As per the World Health Organization 2018 report, around 334 million people were suffering from asthma and around 10.4 million people suffered from tuberculosis worldwide in 2017. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study 2016, around 251 million cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) were reported across the world and the disease led to 3.17 million deaths, with 90% deaths in low and middle income countries. Furthermore, other respiratory disorders such as occupational lung diseases are likely to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, the World Health Organization reported that around 100 million people are suffering from sleep-disordered breathing and over 50 million people are suffering from occupational lung diseases.

Furthermore, various mergers, agreements, and acquisitions by major companies are likely to drive the respiratory trainer market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2018, Koninklijke Philips N.V. acquired NightBalance B.V, a Netherlands-based healthcare company, which developed an innovative device, NightBalance that is used to treat positional obstructive sleep apnea and positional snoring.

Global Respiratory Trainer Market – Regional Insights

On the basis of geography, the respiratory trainer market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest market share in respiratory trainer market, owing to increasing incidences of various respiratory diseases. As per the report of the American Lung Association 2018, in 2017, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) was the third leading cause of death in the U.S. Moreover, in 2017, the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology reported that in the U.S., around 8.3% children of age between 5 -17 years and 15.7% adults of age between 18 – 40 years were diagnosed with asthma in 2016.

Asia Pacific is witnessing a lucrative growth in the global respiratory trainer market due to increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases in the region. For instance, according to the Global Burden of Disease Study 1990-2016, around 55.3 million cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) were reported in India in 2016.

Moreover, various mergers and agreements by major companies are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2016, PN Medical entered into a collaboration with Orbita, Inc., a homecare clinical software development company, to develop PN Medical’s next-generation Breather+ respiratory muscle training (RMT) device for patients suffering from abnormal breathing functions and shortness of breath.

Global Respiratory Trainer Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global respiratory trainer market include Cardinal Health, Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Smiths Medical, Inc., Nidek Medical India Pvt Ltd., Beijing Konted Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Boen Healthcare Co., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and others.

Global Respiratory Trainer Market – Market Taxonomy

On the basis of product type, the global respiratory trainer market is segmented into:

Resistance Training Devices

Endurance Training Devices

On the basis of disease indication, the global respiratory trainer market is segmented into:

Asthma

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Others

On the basis of end-user, the global respiratory trainer market is segmented into:

Children

Adults

On the basis of geography, the global respiratory trainer market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

