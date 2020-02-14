Reproductive Hormone Market CAGR For Healthcare Industry During 2020 – 2027 | Global Trends, Analysis, Key Companies Growth, Statistics Size Share, Segments, Challenges and Opportunities

Artificially produced reproductive hormones are used for various medical reproductive conditions. There are few brands available in market which include, Cenestin, Ogen, Femtrace, Menest (Pro), and Divigel. The reproductive hormones play major role in fertility and sexuality. In females, estrogen and progesterone are two important hormones that help them to manage their sex characteristics and play functional role in menstrual cycle, fertility, and pregnancy. Similarly, in males, testosterone is an important hormone that help men to develop sperm in the testes.

The artificial production of such hormones is done by two methods, which include source analogue and recombinant hormones. In source analogue, the source of hormone is accessible easily, for example, the LH like analogue is urinary hCG. The LH preparation is extracted from the urine of pregnant women. The variation in such hormone may differ in batch-to-batch as per variation in bioactivity. Similarly, recombinant hormones are produced from transfected Chinese hamster ovary cells and purified by using immunoaffinity chromatography technique.

Reproductive Hormone Market – Drivers

The reproductive hormone market size is expected to increase over the forecast period, owing to rising drug approvals of reproductive hormones. For instance, in 2018, TherapeuticsMD Inc. received the U.S. FDA approval for its BIJUVA (Estradiol and Progesterone) Capsules for treatment of vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause.

Furthermore, increasing number of infertility in women is expected to drive growth of this market. For instance, in 2010, according to WHO, there were 48.5 million infertile couples, globally. Additionally, according to a survey conducted by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in between 2006-2010, 1 in 8 couples had faced problems of sustaining pregnancy in the U.S. Therefore, such increasing burden of infertility across the globe, is expected to drive growth of the reproductive hormone market.

Reproductive Hormone Market – Restraints

Increasing drugs recalls is a major factor responsible for restraining growth of the reproductive hormone market. For instance, in 2017, Medisca Inc. voluntarily issued recalls for its range of hormone drugs including ESTRADIOL, USP Bulk (Hemihydrate), ESTRADIOL, ESTRONE, USP Bulk, and ESTRIOL, USP (Micronized) Bulk, due to lack of standard good manufacturing practices which was noted by U.S. FDA inspection.

Reproductive Hormone Market – Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, North America is expected to be dominant in the reproductive hormone market in forecasted periods, owing to increasing drug approval and launches of reproductive hormones in the U.S. For instance, AbbVie Inc. received U.S. FDA approval for ORILISSA (elagolix) drug for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pain associated with endometriosis. Similarly, in January 2019, Ferring Pharmaceuticals acquired the U.S. commercialization rights of Ganirelix Acetate Injection from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. through addition of Ganirelix drug into its product portfolio. Through this strategy, Ferring Pharmaceuticals expanded its reproductive medicine portfolio offerings in the U.S. market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the highest growing region in the reproductive hormone market over the forecast period. For instance, as per The Economist Intelligence Unit Limited 2019 report, the fertility rate of Southeast Asia fell from 5.5 to 2.4 in between 1970 to 2015. By 2030, it is projected to fall down to 2.1, which is attributed to decreasing fertility rate noted in few countries such as Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand, which were 1.90, 2.04, and 1.58, respectively in 2017.

Reproductive Hormone Market – Competitive landscape

Key players operating in the reproductive hormone market include AbbVie Inc., Allergan plc, Pfizer Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., and few others.

Reproductive Hormone Market – Taxonomy

The reproductive hormone market is segmented on the basis of hormone type, end-user, and region.

By Hormone Type

Estrogen

Progesterone

Testosterone

By Application

Menopausal and Menstrual Disorders

Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS)

Hypogonadism

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

