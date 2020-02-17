QyScore Analyzes MRIs for Biomarkers of Brain Diseases

Qynapse, a firm headquartered in Paris, France, won FDA clearance for its QyScore software that analyzes brain MRIs for biomarkers of central nervous system diseases. It’s intended to help diagnose and monitor diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and multiple sclerosis, though it doesn’t do it on its own. The technology already received EU clearance back in 2017.

QyScore quantifies longitudinal changes in brain regions associated with various conditions and helps to eliminate the variability caused by different people assessing the same images. Because the technology points to suspect biomarkers and provides comparisons with images of healthy individuals, it can help to speed up diagnoses considerably.

Patient reports are produced minutes after scanning and clinical workflow isn’t significantly affected when using the QyScore.

“QyScore makes a difference for the diagnosis of dementias at an early stage of the disease when it remains a challenge,” said Bruno Dubois, Professor of Neurology at Sorbonne University, and Director of the Memory and Alzheimer’s Disease Institute (IM2A) at Pitié Salpêtrière Hospital in Paris. “The automatic quantification of markers such as brain atrophy, white matter hyperintensities and more, provides highly valuable help to support a timely diagnosis and an efficient monitoring of disease progression.”

