Pupil Expanders Market Analysis Size, Share, Statistics, Trends, Strategy, Segmentation Analysis, Competitor Landscape, Regional Study and Forecast to 2027

Pupil expanders are used by cataract surgeons in patients with small pupils in order to perform cataract surgery. It improves surgeon’s visualization and helps in procedures such as lens removal, anterior capsulorhexis performance and IOL implantation, without damaging ocular tissues. Small pupil size is one of the biggest challenges faced by most ophthalmologists while performing surgery. Small size of the pupils creates difficulties for surgeons to perform cataract surgery. For instance, it can make nuclear disassembly more difficult, constrain the size of the capsulorhexis, and increase the risk of iris injury, both during intraocular lens implantation and cortex removal.

Pupil Expanders Market – Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of eye disorders and growing awareness among the population regarding eye health and safety is expected to propel growth of the market over the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) data published in October 2018, around 1.3 billion people worldwide suffer from some form of vision impairment, annually. Moreover rising incidence of cataract is another major factor which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. According to the International Journal of Advanced Medical and Health Research 2015, cataract is a major cause of blindness affecting 17-18 million people worldwide, and it accounted for 39% of overall blindness cases.

Furthermore, adoption of strategies such as product launches by market players are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance in September 2017, FCI Ophthalmis, an ophthalmic surgical devices manufacturing company launched APX 200 Pupil Expander for dilation of constricted pupils and intraoperative floppy iris syndrome.

Pupil Expanders Market – Regional Insights

On the basis of region the pupil expanders market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America accounted for the highest market share in pupil expanders market in 2018, owing to increasing number of cataract surgeries in the region. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, in 2014, around 2 million cataract surgery procedures were performed in the U.S., out of which 21% of the patients reported improved quality of vision in one eye, while 36% patients reported improvement in vision quality of both the eyes after the cataract surgery.

Asia Pacific is expected to be a lucrative market for growth of the global pupil expanders market owing to rising healthcare expenditure, high prevalence of eye diseases and increasing initiatives of regional governments in preventing blindness and cataract among the population. For instance, according to data published by the Indian Journal of Ophthalmology in 2018, cataract was responsible for 50–80% of bilateral blindness in India. Moreover, according to the Organization of Economic Co-operation and Development, Health Statistics report of 2018, the healthcare spending in Asia Pacific between 2010 and 2015 was around 5.3% per year. Furthermore, emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan are expected to witness significant growth in the market owing to increasing investments by manufacturers in the region. Such factors are expected to propel growth of the global pupil expanders market.

Pupil Expanders Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in pupil expander market are FCI-Ophthalmics, MicroSurgical Technology, MED INVENT DEVICES, BVI Medical, Lense Home, ASICO LLC, OASIS Medical, ZEPTO PRECISION CATARACT SURGERY, and others.

Pupil Expanders Market – Market Taxonomy

On the basis of product type, the pupil expanders market is segmented into:

Disposable Pupil Expanders

Reusable Pupil Expanders

On the basis of end-user, the pupil expanders market is segmented into:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

On the basis of region, the pupil expanders market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

