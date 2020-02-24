Poultry Health Market Size 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Latest Trends, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecasts to 2025

The Global Demand for Poultry Health Market, in terms of revenue, was estimated to be USD 3.79billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 6.00 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.79% from 2019 to 2025.
Prominent Key Player of the Poultry Health Market:
Bayer Healthcare, Boehringer Ingelheim, Ceva Animal Health, Elanco (Eli Lilly), Merck, Merial (Sanofi), Virbac, Zoetis Animal Healthcare and Others
Scope of The Report:
Poultry Health Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Poultry Health Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.
Poultry health demand is expected to be primarily driven by consistently increasing in global population; correspond increase in the demand for livestock and animal products in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific regions.
Over the past few years, the concept of maintaining optimum health of the flock, rearing antibiotic free and organically fed birds has been gaining importance. Consumption of leaner white meat as against meat from cattle has been a prominent pattern that is being consistently witnessed in the market. Globally, rapidly growing livestock farming, poultry farm and pet adoption are also augmenting the poultry health market growth. Moreover, changing lifestyle and food habits of consumers and growing demand for protein rich diet solutions have also fueled the urge to rear healthy flock and thereby drive the poultry health market.
Poultry Health Market Key Market Segments:
Market by Type:
Vaccines
Parasiticides
Anti-Infectives
Medicinal Feed Additives
Other
by Application:
Farm
House
Others
The study provides a decisive view of the global poultry health market by segmenting the market based on type, application and region. Based on type, poultry health market is segmented into vaccines, parasiticides, anti-invective, medicinal feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals. This segment is dominated by parasiticides in type segment and it was worth of USD XX billion in 2018 and it is expected to reach USD XX billion by 2025 with considerable CAGR of XX% in forecast period due to increasing consumption of parasiticides for increasing production, high vaccination supplement and animal’s requirement.
On the basis of application, the poultry health market is segmented into farm, house, and others. This segment is dominated by farm and it was worth of USD XX billion in 2018 and it is expected to reach USD XX billion by 2025 with considerable CAGR of XX% in forecast period due to the trends like raising domesticated breeds and its acceptance become one of the most important aspects of agriculture.
Market by Regional Analysis
North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa
The regions covered in global poultry health market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, global poultry health market sub divided into U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, Africa, etc. Global poultry health market is dominated by North America and it was worth of USD XX billion in 2018 and it is expected to reach USD XX billion by 2025 with considerable CAGR of XX% in forecast period due to increasing domestic population, greater consumption of meat products, increasing preference to white and lean meat as against red meat fueled the growth in this region.
By Regional & Country Analysis:
North America
US.
Canada
Europe
UK.
France
Germany
Italy
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Middle East and Africa
GCC
Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
