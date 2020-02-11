Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome Vaccine Market Size Estimation, Sales Statistics, Market Projection, Share Growth and Global Industry Analysis By 2027

Porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS) is a viral disease which causes various reproductive problems such as late term abortions, infertility, weak and still born piglets in sows and respiratory problems like labored breathing, fever and pneumonia in pigs of all age group. Porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus (PRRSV) is contagious which can be transmitted by infectious aerosols or direct contact.

Porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome vaccines prevent the pigs from acquiring this syndrome. The vaccine is developed on the basis of two genotypes of the virus; Type I (European) and Type II (North American) and can be administered through intramuscular route or intradermal route.

Global Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome Vaccine Market Dynamics

An increasing demand for pork meat is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. According to the U.S Department of Agriculture – Foreign Agricultural Service (USDA – FAS), 2017, among the total meat consumption nearly 40.4% of pork meat is consumed globally.

Moreover, significant economic losses to swine producers caused by the porcine reproductive and respiratory virus is expected to propel the market growth. For instance, according to the statistics presented in the North American PRRS Symposium held in November 2019, an around 62% out of total economic loss was reported in the pork meat production market, which is US$ 581 million, has occurred in the growing period of the pigs due to the porcine reproductive and respiratory virus.

Global Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome Vaccine Market – Regional Insights

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018 owing to launch and approval of new vaccines for the porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome in the region. For instance, in June 2018, Elanco Animal Health, a division of Eli Lily and Company, introduced a modified live respiratory vaccine, Prevacent PRRS to reduce the porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS), respiratory form, in two weeks or older piglets. Similarly, in 2018, MSD Animal Health launched a needle free device, IDAL 3G, with two injector heads for intradermal vaccination. The device makes the vaccine administration a safer and less stressful procedure for the pigs and more efficient and convenient for farmers. The device is used to administer vaccines like PORCILIS PRRS, for porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus and PORCILIS PCV ID, for porcine circovirus type 2 simultaneously.

Global Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome Vaccine Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome vaccine market include Boehringer-Ingelheim GmbH, Zoetis, MSD Animal Health, Bioveta, Phibro Animal Health, Ceva , Ascent Corporation, Agrovet, Winsun Bio, Konipharm, Merck & Co., Inc., Elanco (Eli Lily and Company), and Ringpu (Tianjin) Bio-Pharmacy Co., Ltd.

Moreover, key players in the market are focused on developing new products in order to enhance their market share. For instance, in October 2019, Boehringer-Ingelheim launched Reprocyc ParvoFLEX, a subunit vaccine for the swine fetuses to protect them from the transplacental infections caused by porcine parovirus.

Global Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome Vaccine Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of product type, the global porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome vaccine market is segmented into:

Modified live virus vaccines

Inactivated vaccines

Subunit vaccines

On the basis of route of administration, the global porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome vaccine market is segmented into:

Intramuscular

Intradermal

On the basis of virus genotype, the global porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome vaccine market is segmented into:

Type I

Type II

On the basis of region, the global porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

