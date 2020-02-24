Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market Is Expected to Reach $4.18 Billion by 2026

“Surge in prevalence of PCOS, increase in number of pipeline drugs, and rise in healthcare expenditure across the globe drive the growth of the global polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market.”

The global polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market was estimated at $2.90 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $4.18 billion by 2026, garnering a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and wavering market trends.

Increase in prevalence of PCOS, rise in number of pipeline drugs, and surge in healthcare expenditure across the globe propel the growth of the global polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market. On the other hand, dearth of appropriate therapeutics for treatment of PCOS restrains the growth to certain extent. Nevertheless, higher number of unmet needs for treatment of PCOS are projected to usher in a plethora of opportunities in the near future.

The insulin segment to rule the roost-

Based on drug class, the insulin segment contributed to more than one-third of the total market share in 2018, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2026. At the same time, the oral segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The drug segment to dominate by 2026-

Based on distribution channel, the drug segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to maintain the lion’s share from 2019 to 2016. Simultaneously, the online segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the estimated period.

North America to dominate in terms of revenue-

Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2018, garnering nearly half of the market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during 2019–2026.

Frontrunners in the industry-

Key market players analyzed in the report include AstraZeneca plc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Allergan plc., Pfizer Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, SANOFI, Bayer AG, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. These players have incorporated several market strategies such as partnerships, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launch to raise their stand in the industry.

Scope of The Report:

Report Attribute Details Market size available for years 2018-2026 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2019-2026 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Drug Class, and Distribution Channel Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA

