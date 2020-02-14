Poliomyelitis Therapeutics Market Growth 2020 | Statistics Revenue, Share, Competitive Landscape Size, Segments, Key Vendors, Emerging Technologies and Forecast to 2027

Poliomyelitis (polio) is viral infectious disease that mostly occurs in children of age group below 6 years. The poliovirus transmits through contact with an infected person primarily through the fecal or oral route and sometimes with contaminated water and food. It multiplies in the intestine and attacks on nervous system which leads to paralysis. There are three types of wild poliovirus (type 1, type 2, and type 3). The type 2 wild poliovirus was eliminated in 1999 and similarly, there were no cases found of wild poliovirus type 3 from 2012. Type 1 wild poliovirus is causing agent of poliomyelitis and it has not yet being eradicated completely. There is no treatment available to cure poliomyelitis, only preventive vaccine are available to avoid infection of this virus.

The growth of poliomyelitis therapeutics market is decreasing due to decreasing prevalence of poliomyelitis disease through increasing consumption of preventive vaccines. As per data of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the global number of polio cases has decreased from an estimated number of 350,000 in 1988 to 407 in 2013. The fall in global number of polio cases is more than 99%. As per same data source, the Americas, Europe, South East Asia, and the Western Pacific regions have been certified as polio free.

Increasing government initiatives to overcome challenges of polio virus is expected to restrain growth of poliomyelitis therapeutic market. In 1988, the World Health Assembly (WHA) launched Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), which reduced the 99% of polio incidence globally. As result of this programme, 10 million people have been immunized and avoided to getting paralysed due to polio. This programme achieved great success from vaccine development to surveillance to collaboration with community to immunize vaccine to each child and make world polio free. The polio Endgame strategy 2019-2023 has planned to carry out some activities in 2019 to 2023.The key focus of this programme is to target endemic countries and provide them support to overcome this challenge. This programme will help to Pakistan and Afghanistan to execute their strategic planning of National Polio Eradication Initiatives.

Poliomyelitis Therapeutics Market – Taxonomy

The poliomyelitis therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of drug type, end-user, and region.

By Drug Type

Pain Killers

Antispasmodic Drugs (muscle relaxant )

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

