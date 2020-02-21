Point of Care Diagnostics Market | 2020 Trends, Size, Growth Drivers, Emerging Technology, Leaders, Competitive Analysis, Regional Insights And Global Industry Forecast To 2026

Point of Care Diagnostics Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis to 2026 is latest report on “Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market”, published by Fortune Business Insights. According to report Point of Care Diagnostics Market to rise at healthy 6.6% Compound Annual Growth Rate and Reach USD 28,379.6 million by 2026. The Market for POC Diagnostics was valued USD 17,019.5 million in 2018. Point of Care Diagnostics (POC Diagnostics) also known as Point-of-care testing is simple method of Diagnostics (test) used during patient care.

Report segments Point of Care Diagnostics Market Product (Blood Glucose Monitoring, Infectious Diseases, Cardiometabolic Diseases, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products, Hematology Testing Products, Others), By End User (Hospitals Bedside, Physicians Office Lab, Urgent Care & Retail Clinics, Home and Self Testing) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026.

Some of the major companies that are present in the global Point of Care Diagnostics market are Abbott, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Danaher, Quidel Corporation, EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc, Sekisui Diagnostics, Instrumentation Laboratory (A Werfen Company), Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Johnson & Johnson Services, AccuBioTech Co, Nova Biomedical, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, PTS Diagnostics.

Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Highlights:

According to report, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, especially in developing countries is expected to drive the market in the forthcoming years. The market is witnessing impressive growth opportunities owing to the rising demand for efficient diagnostics such as intensive care units. This, along with the rise in medical procedures and hospitalization, is enabling growth in the market.

The report largely covers a detailed analysis of several aspects which include market drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, as well as threats. These aspects will help our readers to remain updated about the present and future scenario of the market. Furthermore, the report offers historical data including forecasts on market size and segments. This will further help our readers to identify growth opportunities and market sustainability.

Point of Care Diagnostics Market Segment Analysis:

Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis By Type (Surgical Lasers, Dental Lasers, Aesthetic Lasers, Others), By Product (Laser Systems, Consumables), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast 2019 – 2026.

Point of Care Diagnostics Market Regional Insights:

North America to Emerge Dominant Following Rising Demand for Highly Advanced POC Devices. From a geographical standpoint, North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the global POC market during the forecast period. As per the report, the market was valued at USD 6125.5 Mn in 2018 and the demand continues to increase in this region in the foreseeable future. The rising demand for technologically-advanced POC devices with highly accurate results is contributing to the growth of the market. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the market in North America.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register high growth over the forecast years owing to the higher contributions from countries such as India and China. The growth is attributable to the rising awareness about POC diagnostics in these countries. This, coupled with the rising demand for accurate diagnostics, is expected to create growth opportunities for the market in the forecast years. Rising developments in healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare spending are other factors responsible for the high growth of the market in this region. As per the International Diabetes Foundation (IDF), the population suffering from diabetes mellitus is likely to reach around 87 Million in India, whereas 62.6 Million in China. The rising prevalence of this disease is expected to fuel demand for POC devices in the forecast period.

Point of Care Diagnostics Market Growth And Restraints Analysis:

Blood Glucose Monitors to Hold 61.1% Share Owing to Launch of New Products. Among different products, blood glucose monitoring products cover the highest share of 61.1% in the global market. The growth of this segment is primarily driven by the launch of new products and the increasing need for efficient testing procedures at home. Another factor responsible for the high demand of these products is the continuous need for the treatment and diagnosis of patients suffering from diabetes. These products are high in demand than other products owing to their ease of use and convenience. The point of care diagnostic market size is expected to increase owing to the rising demand for these products from hospitals, retail clinics, and home among others.

Point of diagnostics devices offers immediate results in the diagnosis and monitoring of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiac disorders, and others. The rising awareness about POC testing in developed as well as developing regions will witness growth at a robust pace in the years to come. The emergence of highly-advanced and technological products is further propelling growth in the market.

