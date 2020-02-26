Peptide Market Size Sales Forecast Clinical Trials Pipeline Insight 2026

“Global Peptide Therapeutics Market & Clinical Pipeline Insight 2026” report highlights:

Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Opportunity: US$ 65 Billion

Peptide Therapeutics Market Opportunity: US$ 22 Billion

Insight Peptide Drugs in Clinical Trials: 807 Peptides Drugs

Clinical & Patent Insight on 197 Marketed Peptides

Peptide Clinical Pipeline Is Dominated by Cyclic Peptides: 46 Peptides

Peptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company

Future Peptide Therapeutics Market Outlook

“Global Peptide Therapeutics Market & Clinical Pipeline Insight 2026” report gives comprehensive insight on clinical and non-clinical parameters involved in the development of global peptide drug market. As per report findings, peptides have emerged as one of the important classes of therapeutic molecules which have been developed by varied pharmaceutical and biotech companies in order to attain a targeted drug discovery for several ailments. Currently, there are more than 800 peptide drugs in clinical pipeline and 197 peptide based drugs commercially available in the market.

“Oncology Segment Will Continue To Dominate The Global Peptide Therapeutics Market In Terms Of Revenue Opportunity & Clinical Pipeline”