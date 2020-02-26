PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market 2020 In Depth Research with Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2026

The PD-1& PD-L1 inhibitor market was valued at US$ 24.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 75.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 17.51% during the forecast period. According to QY research, the market size of the top four participants (Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Roche, AstraZeneca) accounts for more than 90% of the market. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for PD-1 inhibitor.

The main type of PD-1& PD-L1 inhibitor are divided into Targeting PD-1, Targeting PD-1 according to the different Receptor.

Key Players of PD-1 inhibitor:

Merck

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Novartis

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

Innovent Biologics

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences

BeiGene

Key Players of PD-L1 inhibitor:

Roche

Merck Serono

AstraZeneca

Pfizer

PD-1& PD-L1 inhibitor Potential Market Participants:

GSK

Alphamab Oncology

Checkpoint Therapeutics

Eli Lilly

Insight by Type:

First-line Monotherapy

Second-line Monotherapy

First-line Combination Therapy

Second-line Combination Therapy

Some of the other factors driving the growth of the global market include technological advancements and innovations, and high prevalence of cancer. Less number of competitors and expected launch of Phase III drug candidates will create ample growth opportunities for the global market. However, high cost of research and therapy, and stringent and time consuming regulatory process are the key barriers for the growth of the global market.

Geographically, the North America held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 41% in 2019.

With the changes of policies in developing countries such as China and the rapid rise in economic levels, the Asia-Pacific region will continue to grow rapidly.

The PD-1& PD-L1 inhibitor Segment by Application:

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer

Liver Cancer

Esophageal Cancer

Advanced Melanoma

Renal Cell Carcinoma

Bladder Cancer

Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Gastric Cancer

Other Disease

