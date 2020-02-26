PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market 2020 In Depth Research with Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2026

The PD-1& PD-L1 inhibitor market was valued at US$ 24.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 75.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 17.51% during the forecast period. According to QY research, the market size of the top four participants (Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Roche, AstraZeneca) accounts for more than 90% of the market. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for PD-1 inhibitor.
Get the Sample of this Report@https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1462869/global-pd-1-and-pd-l1-inhibitors-industry
The main type of PD-1& PD-L1 inhibitor are divided into Targeting PD-1, Targeting PD-1 according to the different Receptor.
Key Players of PD-1 inhibitor:
Merck
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Novartis
Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine
Innovent Biologics
Shanghai Junshi Biosciences
BeiGene
Key Players of PD-L1 inhibitor:
Roche
Merck Serono
AstraZeneca
Pfizer
PD-1& PD-L1 inhibitor Potential Market Participants:
GSK
Alphamab Oncology
Checkpoint Therapeutics
Eli Lilly
Insight by Type:
First-line Monotherapy
Second-line Monotherapy
First-line Combination Therapy
Second-line Combination Therapy
Some of the other factors driving the growth of the global market include technological advancements and innovations, and high prevalence of cancer. Less number of competitors and expected launch of Phase III drug candidates will create ample growth opportunities for the global market. However, high cost of research and therapy, and stringent and time consuming regulatory process are the key barriers for the growth of the global market.
Geographically, the North America held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 41% in 2019.
With the changes of policies in developing countries such as China and the rapid rise in economic levels, the Asia-Pacific region will continue to grow rapidly.
The PD-1& PD-L1 inhibitor Segment by Application:
Non-small Cell Lung Cancer
Liver Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Advanced Melanoma
Renal Cell Carcinoma
Bladder Cancer
Hodgkin’s lymphoma
Gastric Cancer
Other Disease
Get Complete Report in your Inbox within 24 hours at 5,600 USD
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/aaaa2a15e60b9cec1fbabddc1826bc98,0,1,Global-PD-and-PD-L-Inhibitors-Industry-Research-Report-Growth-Trends-and-Competitive-Analysis
Major Points From TOC:
Report Overview
Global Market Perspective
Market Share by Manufacturers
Estimate and Forecast by Type
Market Size by Application
Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures
PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures
Company Profiles
PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)
PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)
Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
Key Findings
About Us:
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.
Contact Us:
QY Research, INC.
17890 Castleton,
Suite 218,
Los Angeles, CA – 91748
USA: +1 626 295 2442
Email: enquiry@qyresearch.com
Web: http://www.qyresearch.com