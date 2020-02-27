Patient Portal Software Market Size to Exhibit a CAGR of 7.6% By 2027 | Growth Projection, Industry Statistics, Overview and Top Manufacturers

Global Patient Portal Software Market, by Portal Type (Integrated and Standalone), by Software Mode (Web/Cloud-based, and On-Premise), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care Service, and Ambulatory service), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), was valued at US$ 1,143.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period (2019–2027), as highlighted in a new report published by.

Increasing adoption of patient-centric approach, by enhancing the interaction between patients and physicians, is expected to drive the global patient portal software market growth. For instance, in October 2017, Pulse Systems, Inc., a provider of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Practice Management (PM) and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions, announced that it had selected InteliChart, a provider of patient engagement and outcomes technology, as their new patient engagement solutions. This has enabled clients (Hospitals/clinics) of Pulse Systems, Inc., to increase their revenue by improving engagement among patients. Pulse has leveraged InteliChart’s application programming interface (API) to integrate the InteliChart Patient Portal with PulseCloud EHR.

Moreover, in February 2018, Coordinate My Care, is a clinical service that informs GPs, hospitals, ambulatory services about the patient requirement or need, launched their online patient portal called myCMC. The portal uses InterSystems’ unified health informatics platform HealthShare which allows patients to arrange their own urgent care plans online.

Companies are also engaged in upgrading their product portfolios and technological solutions in order to provide enhanced features and services to patients. For instance, in April 2018, Equicare Health, a provider of oncology care coordination and patient navigation solutions, released the latest version of their product, Equicare CS (ECS) 4.8. The 4.8 version is certified for MIPS ACI 2015 edition and supports integration with Elekta’s Mosaiq 2.6 and Varian’s ARIA 15.5. ECS 4.8. It also includes a new Case Finding feature, and charting improvements which makes it easier for healthcare providers to organize patient assessments and records.

Moreover, in February 2019, Royal Philips, a global provider in health technology, launched IntelliSpace Portal 11 at the 2019 European Congress of Radiology. It is an advanced visualization and quantification software, and the new version includes enhancements to improve workflow efficiencies, allow secure data sharing between systems within the hospital network for maintaining security and privacy needs of customers.

Key players in the market are involved in adopting inorganic strategies such as acquisitions for expanding their portfolio of patient portal software. For instance, in 2011, Medfusion was acquired by Intuit and re-named to Intuit Health. In August 2013, Steve Malik, owner of Medfusion, bought Medfusion from Intuit Health. Furthermore, in September 2015, Steve Malik (owner of Medfusion) raised $3 million and launched a new suite of products.

Key Takeaways of the Global Patient Portal Software Market:

The global patient portal software market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period (2019–2027), owing to frequent product launches and increasing awareness regarding patient portal software

Among region, North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global patient portal software market owing to increasing awareness, and presence of major players such as Cerner Corporation, Athenahealth Inc., Curemd Healthcare and others in the region

The Asia Pacific market is also expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing chronic diseases conditions which can result in higher demand for patient care and patient engagement to communicate with physicians and take a regular feedback about their health. These factors are expected to propel the global patient portal software market growth.

Major players operating in the global patient portal software market include Napier Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Curemd Healthcare, Athenahealth Inc., Cerner Corporation, Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems LLC, GE Healthcare, Greenway Health LLC, Medfusion Inc., Eclinicalworks LLC, and PrognoCIS.

