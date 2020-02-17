Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market Trends, Key Profile Analysis, Future Insights, Size Estimation and Global Industry Dynamics By 2023

Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market Overview

Global Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market is anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to the increasing cases of Parkinson’s disease, with the growth in aging population levels. Furthermore, increasing environmental factors & genetic heredity is augmenting the growth of Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market. Therefore, it may drastically result in expanding the market size during the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical firms are creating new and improved therapies for Parkinson’s disease (PD), and lately, there have been some significant product launches in Parkinson’s disease therapeutics and other assistive therapeutics. Additionally, most of the global firms have a healthy drug pipeline for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease, and as per the estimations, the forecast period may observe the launch of a few blockbuster drugs.

Request Free Sample Copy at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1572

Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market Segmentation

The global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market is analyzed based on type, treatment, and end-user. The global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market, based on the treatment type, is bifurcated into medication and surgical therapy. The medication segment is segmented further into COMT inhibitors, peripheral decarboxylase inhibitors, MAO inhibitors, dopamine precursors, and others. Surgery therapy is further bifurcated into deep brain stimulation (DBS) and carbidopa/levodopa enteral suspension.

Based on end-user, the Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics market is categorized into hospitals & clinics, academic & industrial research, and others.

Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of the Global Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market has been conducted in four major regions, namely the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market is led by North America owing to the rising healthcare spending that contributes to improving the market growth in this region. The total number of Parkinson’s disease patients, combined with the availability of reimbursements and high awareness, is boosting the growth of the market. Additionally, the high cost of Parkinson’s disease therapeutics in the United States also leads to significant market size in terms of revenue.

It is projected that Europe stands second in the global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market. The increasing government initiatives to promote the healthcare sector and augmented adoption of research and development projects for chronic diseases in the healthcare domain fuel the market in this region. Moreover, the entry of market players into strategic partnerships and collaborations with the chemical industry drives the growth of the market in Europe.

The Asia Pacific is likely to observe growth in the Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market during the review period due to the rising number of healthcare organizations, growing prevalence of Parkinson’s disease. Moreover, the growing incidence of the geriatric population in the region influence market growth. India, China, and Japan are the key market players in this region, and the Asia Pacific is valued to be the fastest-growing market for Parkinson’s disease therapeutics.

The Middle East and Africa hold the least share in the global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market due to the incidence of stringent government policies and weak economies.

Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market Competitive Analysis

The leading market players identified by MRFR in the global market are GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Salix Pharmaceuticals, Impax Laboratories, LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Apotex Inc., Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Orion Corporation, Par Pharmaceutical, Cipla Inc., Daiichi Sankyo, and Wockhardt Limited.

Global Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market is becoming exceedingly competitive. The recent product launches and the high number of therapeutics in product pipelines of global pharmaceutical firms are contributing to the progressive nature of the market. Several new product launches are projected during the forecast period, which may lead to substantial changes in market shares of pharmaceutical firms presently active in the market.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), & Consulting Services. MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com