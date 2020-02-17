Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market Size, Growth 2020 Global Analysis By Share, Value, Trends, Merger, Leading Players, Business Insights, Statistics, Competitive Landscape And Regional Forecast To 2026 | Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Industry Report

Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market Report 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Business Analysis, and Regional Forecast to 2026 is latest research report on Global Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market published by “Fortune Business Insights”. According to report the Global Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market to grow at 8.1% CAGR and reach $8,383.2 million value by 2026. Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Industry report anlayzes Market for Parkinson’s Disease Drugs by Drug Class (Decarboxylase Inhibitors, Dopamine Agonists, Monoamine Oxidase Type B (MAO-B) Inhibitor, Catechol-O-Methyltransferase (COMT) Inhibitors), Route of Administration (Oral, Injection, Transdermal), Distribution Channels (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) & Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026.

Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Industry Key Players Analyzed in Report Are:

Merck & Co, Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Vertical Pharmaceuticals, Orion Pharma, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, H. Lundbeck A/S, and Impax Laboratories.

Request a Sample Copy of the Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market Report

Global Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market Insights:

The global Parkinson’s Disease Drugs market size is predicted to grow $8,383.2 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Parkinson’s disease (PD) is the central nervous system disorder that affects body movement, uncontrollable shaking and tremors, difficulties in balance.

Parkinson’s is a neurodegenerative disease which primarily affects the human brain parts, making it difficult for the person to function or perform daily routine. People suffering from Parkinson’s cannot produce enough dopamine, which leads to stiffness, tremors, walking problems among others. This disease can become severe if not treated on time. This severity can result in increasing demand for Parkinson’s disease treatment.

As per Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, around 10 million people across the world are suffering from Parkinson’s disorder. According to Medical New Today, aggression can be toxic to Parkinson’s patients. Consequently, researchers at Purdue University have found that a protein called HYPE can reduce this aggression and help patients to fight this disease. As per the report, the global Parkinson’s disease drugs market was valued at US$ 4,500.0 Mn and is anticipated to be worth US$ 8,383.2 Mn by 2026. The global market for Parkinson’s disease drugs market is expected to rise at a healthy CAGR of 8.1% between 2018 and 2026.

As per recent research studies, around 1.2 million people in Europe and 1 million in the U.S. have Parkinson. Considering this, the sales of Parkinson’s disease drugs is likely to increase, which will drive the global Parkinson’s diseases drugs market.

Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market Segmentation:

The global Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market is segmented on the basis of Drug Class, Route of Administration, Distribution Channels and Region.

Based on Drug Class the Global Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market is segmented into Decarboxylase Inhibitors, Dopamine Agonists, Monoamine Oxidase Type B (MAO-B) Inhibitor, Catechol-O-Methyltransferase (COMT) Inhibitors.

Based on Route of Administration the Parkinson’s Disease Drugs market is segmented by Oral, Injection, Transdermal.

Based on Distribution Channels Parkinson’s Disease Drugs market is segmented by Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy.

On the basis of region market for Parkinson’s Disease Drugs segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacifica, Africa and other regions.

Regional Market Insights:

Report analyzes Global Market for Parkinson’s Disease Drugs by North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Among regions, Europe witnesses the highest prevalence of Parkinson’s. As per the report, this region is expected to foresee considerable growth in the forecast years. In 2018, the market in Europe was worth US$ 1,540.7 Mn and the market grows with the rising support from governments.

On the other hand, the market in North America is anticipated to render the maximum share in the market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising spending on research and development (R&D) activities and FDA approvals on new pipeline drugs. Furthermore, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. launches an inhalation powder called INBRIJA in the U.S. in February 2019. This powder aims to help Parkinson’s patients and driven by this, the Parkinson’s disease drugs market share is likely to increase in North America. Improving distribution network among pharma companies is expected to drive the Parkinson’s disease market growth in Asia Pacific. The market in this region is likely to report higher CAGR owing to the rising demand for Parkinson’s disease drugs from India and China.

Global Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market Growth Insight:

As per Parkinson’s New Today, men are more likely to get affected with Parkinson’s than women (around 1.5 times). This disease not only affects a person’s social interaction but it also deeply impacts their quality of life. Considering this, scientists have discovered Parkinson’s disease drug inhibitors such as Decarboxylase Inhibitors, Dopamine Agonists, Catechol-O-Methyltransferase (COMT) Inhibitors, and Monoamine Oxidase Type B (MAO-B) Inhibitor. Of these, Decarboxylase accounted for a share of 37.8% in the year 2018. These inhibitors encompass drugs which include levodopa and carbidopa. The segment is likely to lead in the forecast years owing to the increasing demand for levodopa drugs over other drug classes. An increasing number of clinical studies will lead to the introduction of novel products in the market. For instance, RYTARY receives FDA approval in January 2015. The capsule is developed by Impax Laboratories, Inc. for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and encompasses carbidopa-levodopa drugs. This will further augment demand for decarboxylase inhibitors over the projected horizon, which will eventually increase the Parkinson’s disease drugs market size in the forecast years.

Companies such as UCB S.A, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. cover more than half of the share in the global market. Of these, UCB S.A and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd lead the market on account of their respective sales of Neupro and Madopar. After these two companies, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is the third-most leading company in the market. This is attributable to the rising demand for Nuplazid drug. With the commercial launch of INBRIJ, Acadia Pharmaceuticals share is likely to increase in the forecast years. This, in turn, will surge the Parkinson’s disease drugs market revenue.

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Ophthalmic market in 2026?

What are the key factors driving the global Ophthalmic market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Ophthalmic market space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Ophthalmic market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Ophthalmic market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Ophthalmic market?

What are the Ophthalmic market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Ophthalmic industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Ophthalmic market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Ophthalmic industry?

Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Continued…

About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com