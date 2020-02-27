Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market Size Is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.1% By 2023

Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market Overview

The Global Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market is slated to display a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2023 (forecast period). It can touch a significant valuation by 2023. High prevalence of smoking, alcoholism, and obesity are main factors driving the market growth. Sedentary lifestyle led by patients as well as history of pancreatic can play a major role in the market. Low approvals of drugs are likely to lead to lax regulations for making the availability of medications at an affordable price. The conduction of clinical trials by pharmaceutical companies in collaboration with research institutes can augment the market size by the end of the forecast period.

Pancreatic cancer is a type of cancer characterized by the presence of abnormal growth on the tissues of the pancreas. Endocrine and exocrine are two major types of pancreatic cancer. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), pancreatic cancer is the twelfth deadly type of cancer, with seven out of ten cases caused by alcoholism. Market Research Future (MRFR) has stated in its global pancreatic cancer treatment market report the numerous drivers, opportunities, and threats faced by existing players offering drugs as well as new entrants.

Request Free Sample Copy at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1638

Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market Segmentation

The global pancreatic cancer treatment market is segmented by type, treatment, and end-user.

Based on the type, pancreatic cancer treatment market is segmented into endocrine pancreas cancer, exocrine pancreas cancer, and others.

Based on the treatment, pancreatic cancer treatment market is segmented into chemotherapy, surgery & radiation therapy, targeted therapy, biologic therapy, hormone therapy, and others. Among these, the chemotherapy is segmented into taxanes, antimetabolites, anthracyclines, and alkylating agents. Targeted therapy is sub-segmented into tyrosine kinase inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies. While, the hormone therapy segment is sub-segmented into aromatase inhibitors, estrogen-receptor modulators, and others. Targeted therapy is expected to be the best-performing segment in the treatment segment due to popularity of targeted therapies and combination therapies showing efficacy as compared to other methods.

Based on the end user, pancreatic cancer treatment market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research institute, and others. Hospitals & clinics are expected to generate maximum revenue due to availability of the latest treatments, capacity to handle large volumes, and acceptance of reimbursement coverage schemes.

Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific (APAC), the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are the regions discussed with respect to the market report.

The Americas can dominate the global market due to increased government funding for research and development, large pool of cancer patients, and large healthcare expenditure. Presence of major companies and their concerted efforts in development of drugs and imaging techniques to combat pancreatic cancer can augur favorably for the market in the region.

Europe is the second largest region for the market due to increased government support for research and development. Investments by countries such as France and Germany for expediting the cancer research can work in favor of the global pancreatic cancer treatment market growth.

The APAC region is touted to exhibit growth of a rapid pace due to allocation of funds by governments, large patient pool, and development of existing infrastructure in the healthcare sector. Massive demand for new treatment methods in South Korea and India can be opportune for the expansion plans of the global pancreatic cancer treatment market.

Lastly, the MEA region can exhibit dull growth due to limited access to treatments and low awareness levels among patients regarding the disease.

Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market Competition Outlook

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Inc., Celgene Corporation, Sun BioPharma, Inc., Clovis Oncology, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novartis International AG, OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Polaris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Midatech Pharma PLC, Oncolytics Biotech, Pharmacyte Biotech Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, and others are prominent manufacturers of drugs and medications in the global pancreatic cancer treatment market.

Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Industry News

A recent report by the Wilmot Cancer Institute confirmed the succession of the shrinking of pancreatic cancer cells in murine models. The combination therapy consisting of immunotherapy and radiation therapy has been successful in mice and may see an extended application on humans in the coming years.

Table Of Content

Report Prologue Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat Of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity Of Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.3 Investment Feasibility Analysis

5.4 Pricing Analysis

TOC continued…………

Browse More Related Research Reports at:

3D Bioprinting Market Report – Forecast to 2023 | MRFR

CBD Oil Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2024

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services. MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com