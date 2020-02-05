Orthodontics Market to Expand at 11.6% CAGR 2026 | Size Overview by Industry Trends, Share, Growth Factor

The Orthodontics Market report offers insights into the latest trends. It summarizes key aspects of the market, with focus on leading key players, areas that have witnessed the highest demand, leading regions, and applications.

Correction, prevention, and diagnosis of misaligned teeth and jaws is orthodontics and the rising awareness of this condition is driving the global orthodontics market. Aesthetic benefits offered by orthodontic equipment are fueling their demand across the world. The rising focus on the overall appearance of a person is the primary factor for the increasing popularity of orthodontic products. With the advent of advanced technology, introduction of 3D printers, clear aligners, and other developments are impelling growth in the market. For instance, Invisalign recently developed invisible clear aligners which is one of the best alternatives for metal braces. Owing to the presence of advanced diagnostic tools along with their early detection, the demand for orthodontic treatment is increasing rapidly.

The report covers:

Global Orthodontics Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Leading Players operating in the Orthodontics Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

3M

Biolux Research Ltd.

DB Orthodontics

Dentsply Sirona

Henry Schein, Inc.

Align Technology, Inc.

Ormco Corporation

AMERICAN ORTHODONTICS

TP Orthodontics, Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Rising Investments by Startup Dental Supplies to Drive Market in North America

In 2018, The market was valued at USD 1.84 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to lead the global orthodontics market through the forecast years. The rising adoption of oral scanners is one of the primary factors responsible for the growth of the market in this region. These highly advanced products are expected to aid in the effective treatment of orthodontics in this region. In addition to this, increasing investments by startup dental supplies is further contributing to the growth of the market in North America. As per a survey by the American Dental Association (ADA), around 10,658 orthodontists practiced ortho dentistry in the U.S. in 2017. Against this backdrop, the demand for orthodontist products is expected to fuel in the U.SA. in the years to come.

Segmentation

By Product Type

Instruments

Supplies

o Fixed

 Brackets

 Bands & Buccal Tubes

 Archwires

 Others

o Removable

 Aligners

 Retainers

 Others

By End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of World

