Oral Hygiene Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Oral Hygiene Industry

Description

Oral hygiene is the practice of keeping mouth clean and free of disease and other problems by regular brushing and cleaning between the teeth. There are many tools to clean between the teeth, including floss, flossettes, and interdental brushes. The global oral hygiene market will reach 57.87 billion USD by 2025 from 42.61 billion USD in 2018 with a CAGR of 4.47% during the period.

Oral hygiene is the practice of keeping one’s mouth clean and free of disease and other problems (e.g. bad breath) by regular brushing and cleaning between the teeth. It is important that oral hygiene be carried out on a regular basis to enable prevention of dental disease. The most common types of dental disease are tooth decay and gum diseases, including gingivitis, and periodontitis.

Growing oral hygiene awareness among consumers is one of the major growth drivers for this market. Also, the proliferation of various oral conditions like tooth loss, dental caries, periodontitis among the aging population, and dry mouth and oral cancer will further enhance the prospects for growth in this market.

Growth by Region

Asia Pacific will show highest growth rate due to rising population and growing awareness regarding dental and oral health. In 2016, Europe held significant share in the market as oral disease is major problem. The U.S. also held a significant share as people opted for newly developed oral care products.

Drivers vs Constraints

Growing awareness on dental and oral health is the major factor for the growth of the market. Development of innovative products and growing demand for aesthetic dentistry will also boost the growth of the market. Governments and manufacturers are emphasizing on the importance of maintaining and improving dental and oral health.

Industry Trends and Updates

The new Welsh company delivering toothbrushes to the doorstep.

AI – Connected Ara electric toothbrush makes oral hygiene fun.

Table of Content

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Porter’s 5 Forces

3.4. Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Constraints

4.4. Trends

5. Global Oral Hygiene Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Product

5.1. Toothbrush

5.2. Toothpaste

5.3. Mouthwash

5.4. Dental Floss

5.5. Teeth Whitening

5.6. Breath Freshener

5.7. Others

6. Global Oral Hygiene Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Distribution Channel

6.1. Consumer Store

6.2. Drug Store

6.3. Online Distribution

6.4. Others

7. Global Oral Hygiene Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Region

8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Company Market Share Analysis

8.2. Industry M&As, Consolidations

9. Company Profiles

9.1. Colgate-Palmolive

9.2. The Procter & Gamble

9.3. Unilever

9.4. Glaxosmithkline

9.5. GC Corporation

9.6. Koninklijke Philips

9.7. Johnson & Johnson

9.8. Lion Corporation

9.9. Dr. Fresh

9.10. Ivoclar

9.11. Henkel

9.12. Dentaid

9.13. Kao Corporation

9.14. LG

9.15. Dabur

9.16. Others

10. Investment Opportunities

Continued…

