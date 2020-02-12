Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Developments, Leading Players, Revenue, Business Insights, Competitive Landscape With Regional and Global Industry Forecast To 2026

Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Business Analysis, and Regional Forecast to 2025 is latest research report on Global Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments Market published by “Fortune Business Insights”. According to report the Global Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market to grow at 4.8% CAGR and reach $12.75 billion value by 2025. Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Industry report anlayzes Market for Medical Wearable Devices by Surgery Type (Cataract Surgery Devices, Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices, Refractive Error Surgery Devices, Glaucoma Surgery Devices), End-user (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.

Ophthalmology Diagnostics and Surgical Devices Industry Key Players Analyzed in Report Are:

Oertli Instrumente AG, Allergan, Hoya Corporation, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., New World Medical, Glaukos, STAAR SURGICAL, ZEISS International, Alcon (Part of Novartis AG).

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/ophthalmic-surgical-devices-market-102054

Global Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market Insights:

The global Ophthalmic Surgical Devices market size is predicted to grow $12.75 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Improved Accessibility to Advanced Ocular Treatments in Emerging Nations and Regulatory Support to Novel Products to Spur Innovation Among Market Players to boost the Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Industry according to a new Fortune Business Insights™ report, titled “Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Surgery Type (Cataract Surgery Devices, Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices, Refractive Error Surgery Devices, Glaucoma Surgery Devices), By End-user (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.

The global ophthalmic surgical devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 12.75 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of cataract is one of the key factors fueling this market. The World Health Organization (WHO) defines cataract as “clouding of the lens of the eye which impedes the passage of light”. The WHO estimates that currently there are approximately 18 million around the world that are blind in both eyes due either to improper surgery or inaccessibility to advanced procedures.

Mayo Clinic reports that glaucoma, which occurs due to damaged optic nerve in people over the age of 60, is one of the top causes of blindness in the world. Thus, growing global geriatric population would boost the ophthalmic surgery devices market growth.

Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market Segmentation:

The global Ophthalmic Surgical Devices industry is segmented on the basis of Surgery Type, End-user, and Region.

segmented by Cataract Surgery Devices, Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices, Refractive Error Surgery Devices, Glaucoma Surgery Devices.

Based on End User the Ophthalmic Surgical Devices market is segmented by Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, Others.

On the basis of region market for Ophthalmic Surgical Devices segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacifica, Africa and other regions.

Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market Growth Factors:

The ophthalmology surgical devices market analysis points towards a period of fierce competition in this market as key players introduce novel products to strengthen their hold on the market. Additional encouragement is being provided by timely regulatory approvals to innovative offerings.

Regional Insights:

Report analyzes Global Market for Ophthalmic Surgical Devices by North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific is expected to significantly contribute to the ophthalmic surgical instrument market revenue owing to the rising number of aging people in China and Japan and growing incidence of ocular disorders.

North America is predicted to dominate the ophthalmic surgical devices market share over the forecast period, having generated a revenue of USD 2.82 billion in 2018. In Europe, the market will be driven by active adoption of advanced diagnostic and surgical procedures.

The most favorable factor for the market here is the convenient nature of healthcare policies. Apart from this, increasing prevalence of cataract, glaucoma, and refractive errors, along with strong presence of other risk factors such as smoking and diabetes, will also further the growth of the market in North America.

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

4.1. Number of Cataract Surgeries – For Key Country/Region

4.2. Pipeline Analysis

4.3. Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

4.4. Technological Advancements in Ophthalmic Surgery

4.5. Introduction of New Products / Approvals (by Major Players)

Global Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Continued…

About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com