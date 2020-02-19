Occupational Medicines Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Occupational Medicines Industry

Description

Occupational Medicine is a method of providing medical aid and other healthcare services to the workers or employees due to the reasons like prevention, assessment, treatment and resolution of health conditions caused due to the environment where they work. This occupational medicine protects workers from diseases and injuries as the employees are regularly provided with services such as health check-up, diagnosis and health monitoring.

The Global Occupational Medicines Market was worth 3.79 Billion USD in 2018 and it is estimated to grow to 5.49 Billion USD by 2025 with a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Amgen, Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Johnson & Johnson

Nestl S.A.

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi

Merck & Co., Inc.

AbbVie, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Drivers vs. Constraints

The rising awareness about occupational health, favorable regulatory environment and rapid increase in aging workforce are the main factors that drive growth of the market.

The emergence of small businesses, change in industry structure, and rise in incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) are the reasons that restrain this market growth.

Growth by Region

Europe is expected to lead the Global Occupational Medicines Market in the forecast period mainly due to European regulatory framework for occupational medicines. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a highest growth rate with a CAGR of 6.81%, due to increase in disposable income and rise in awareness towards occupational health.

Industry Structure and Updates

The top American Occupational Medicines vendor Abbot agreed to buy Alere Inc for $5.8 Billion in order to become a leading vendor for medical tests and diagnostics.

Table of Content

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Porter’s 5 Forces

3.4. Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Constraints

4.4. Trends

5. Global Occupational Medicines Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Intervention

5.1. Work Induced Stress

5.2. Asbestosis

5.3. Hearing loss due to noise

5.4. Work-related backache

5.5. Disorders caused due to chemicals and vibrations

6. Global Occupational Medicines Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Speciality

6.1. Aviation medicine

6.2. Disability evaluation medicine

6.3. Occupational dermatology

6.4. Radiation

6.5. Respiratory

6.6. Sports medicine

6.7. Travel medicine

7. Global Occupational Medicines Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Application

7.1. Chemical poisoning

7.2. Psychological disorder

7.3. Non-Induced hearing loss & vibration

7.4. Skin disorder

7.5. Chronic respiratory disease

7.6. Pneumoconiosis

7.7. Musculoskeletal disorder

7.8. Cancer

7.9. Others

8. Global Occupational Medicines Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Industry

8.1. Agriculture & forestry

8.2. Construction

8.3. Manufacturing

8.4. Petroleum & mining

8.5. Transportation

8.6. Others

9. Global Occupational Medicines Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Region

9.1. North America

9.2. Europe

9.3. Asia Pacific

9.5. Middle East and Africa

10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Company Market Share Analysis

10.2. Industry M&As, Consolidations

11. Company Profiles

12. Investment Opportunities

Continued…

