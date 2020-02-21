Neurovascular Devices Market Size, Growth 2020 Global Industry Analysis By Trends, Company Share, Business Insights, Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook And Global Industry Forecast 2020-2026

Neurovascular Devices Market 2020 Global Size, Share, Growth and Industry Trends Forecast to 2026 is latest report on “Global Neurovascular Devices Market”, published by Fortune Business Insights. According to report Neurovascular Devices Market to rise at healthy 8.3% CAGR and Reach USD 4.28 billion by 2026. The Neurovascular Devices Market was valued USD 2.26 billion in 2018. Report segments Neurovascular Devices Market by Device Type, Application, End User), and Regional Forecast 2020-2026.

Some of the major companies that are present in the global Neurovascular Devices market are Medtronic, Penumbra, Stryker, Terumo Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Merit Medical Systems, W. L. Gore & Associates, MicroPort Scientific Corporation.

Global Neurovascular Devices Market Highlights:

The global neurovascular devices market size is estimated to reach USD 4.28 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. One of the key drivers propelling the growth of this market is the increasing incidence of strokes on a global scale. According to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, an estimated 6 million Americans each year suffer from cerebral aneurysms. The condition is also responsible for a half-million deaths globally each year. About 40% of ruptures result in death, and of those who survive, approximately 66% have some permanent brain damage. These neurovascular devices market trends along with the accessibility of new treatment options will substantively raise the demand for neurovascular devices in the forthcoming years.

The report stresses on all the aspects and characteristics of the market. It offers superior insights and shares cumulative data of all the segments. It is brought together after extensive research followed by deep analysis to benefit companies, stakeholders, financers and potential investors. It is designed with a motive to give a brief overview of the market, which involves the latest market trends, new advancements, product launches and any other recent activity that took place in the market.

Neurovascular Devices Market Segment Analysis:

Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Device Type (Stenting Systems, Embolization Devices, Neurothrombectomy Devices, and Support Devices), By Application (Cerebral Aneurysms, Ischemic Stroke and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026.

Neurovascular Devices Market Regional Insights:

The government is implementing strict regulations for devices, followed by the implementation of reimbursement policies for the treatment of neurovascular diseases. This is solely due to the rising cases of strokes, which is burdensome for the patients on account of the high-cost associated with treatment. In the U.S., the average cost per person for treatment of ischemic stroke is estimated to be around USD 73,000 to USD 77,300 annually. Therefore, the increasing availability of reimbursement through public and private health insurance has created a vast space for the expansion of the neurovascular devices market growth. Therefore, an increasing number of patients undergoing treatment and surgeries in the emerging nations has impelled the government and non- government organizations to take stern decisions for the implementation of reimbursement policies.

Neurovascular Devices Market Growth And Restraints Analysis:

The neurosurgeons are primarily focusing on the embolization of intracranial haemorrhages and cerebral aneurysms. The durability of the embolization devices over surgical clipping procedures has proven to be one of the major contributing factors in fuelling the demand for embolization devices. The superiority of the device in demonstrating clinical efficiency will augment healthy growth for the segment. Additionally, the aim to create cost-effective and efficient devices by key players will substantively have a positive impact on the neurovascular devices market shares.

High-Cost Treatment Options to Dampen Growth. The expensive cost associated with the treatment of strokes is expected to hamper the neurovascular devices market growth. For instance, in the U.S, the economic cost burden of strokes is estimated to be over USD 30.0 Billion annually, including direct and indirect medical costs. Moreover, lack of awareness regarding strokes and neurovascular conditions among patients in the emerging nations will further aggravate the growth of the neurovascular devices/interventional neurology.

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Neurovascular Devices Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Neurovascular Devices Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Neurovascular Devices market in 2026?

What are the key factors driving the global Neurovascular Devices market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Neurovascular Devices market space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Neurovascular Devices market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Neurovascular Devices market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Neurovascular Devices market?

What are the Neurovascular Devices market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Neurovascular Devices industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Neurovascular Devices market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Neurovascular Devices industry?

