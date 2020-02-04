Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Set to Reach USD 2.74 Billion by 2026

The global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (Npwt) Market size is projected to reach USD 2.74 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. However, it stood at USD 1.85 billion in 2018. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a recent study, titled, “Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Device Type (Conventional NPWT, and Single-use NPWT), By Indication (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Burns & Trauma, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” As per the study, there is an increasing incidence of surgical site infections and chronic wounds amongst the masses worldwide. Thus, such factors would affect the market positively in the coming years.

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely,Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, andNegative Pressure Wound Therapy Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out some of the most renowned companies operating in the negative pressure wound therapy devices market. They are as follows:

Medela AG

KCI Licensing, Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG

ConvaTec Inc.

PAUL HARTMANN Asia-Pacific Ltd.

Cardinal Health

Talley Group Ltd.

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Other key market players

Increasing Cases of Diabetic Foot Ulcer to Drive Growth

Nowadays, there exists a large patient pool across the world that are affected by chronic diseases, such as diabetes. Such conditions are further giving rise to diabetic foot ulcers. As per a published report by NHS, for instance, approximately 4.5 million people were affected by diabetes in the U.K. in 2017. Also, around 10.0% of that diabetic population developed foot ulcer at some point in their lives. Additionally, as the geriatric population is rising, the cases of various conditions and diseases is also upsurging. It is, in turn, causing reduced mobility amongst the affected populaces. These would contribute to the vacuum assisted closure devices market growth during the forecast period.

Key Segmentation:

By Device Type

Conventional NPWT

Single-use NPWT

By Indication

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Burns & Trauma

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare Settings

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. (New York, Texas, Florida, California) and Canada)

Europe (U.K.(England), Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia (New South Wales, Victoria), Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

North America to Grow Significantly Stoked by High Treatment Cost

In terms of region, the market is grouped into the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Out of these, North America had acquired USD 738.1 million NPWT market revenue in 2018 and is expected to expand steadily in the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the high treatment cost and rising incidence of chronic wounds in the U.S. Europe would showcase a slow growth owing to the inadequate reimbursement policies in countries, namely, Italy, Spain, and France.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow significantly by exhibiting a high CAGR. It is likely to occur because of the rising patient pool affected by chronic wounds, as well as an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America would show a moderate CAGR on account of the unavailability of favorable reimbursement policies and expensive nature of treatments.

