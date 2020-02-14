Nasal Lacrimal Stent Market Potential Growth, Current Scenario, Size, Share, Prominent Players, Demand and Trends| CMI Unleashes the Forecast to 2027

A nasolacrimal stent is considered to be a small tube used to treat conditions like epiphora and intended for use in dacryocystorhinostomy (DCR) and congenital nasolacrimal obstruction as well. Growing prevalence of nasolacrimal duct obstruction (NLDO), a common syndrome of lacrimal system, is expected to drive growth of nasal lacrimal stent market. For instance, in 2019, according to data published by the NCBI (National Center for Biotechnology Information), the prevalence for nasolacrimal duct obstruction has found around 6% to 20% in global infants.

Download the Sample copy Of Report with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3183

Nasal Lacrimal Stent Market- Drivers

The nasal lacrimal stent market size is expected to increase over the forecast period owing to ongoing research on products to treat Epiphora and Dacryocystorhinostomy disease conditions. For instance, October 2019, Alon Kahana from University of Michigan sponsored a study aimed to evaluate safety and efficacy of the slit stent ii lacrimal stent for treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction.

Furthermore, availability of advanced products is expected to drive growth of this market. The FCI Ophthalmics Company offers products such as Nunchaku and BIKA intubation system, a bicanalicular stent which is used to drain tears by capillary.

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/3183

Nasal Lacrimal Stent Market- Restraints

Alternative treatment available for epiphora medical conditions is major restraining factor of nasal lacrimal stent market. Most pharmaceuticals companies are focused on developing promising drugs which are indicated for treatment of ophthalmic diseases.

Nasal Lacrimal Stent Market- Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the nasal lacrimal stent market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the nasal lacrimal stent market during the forecast period, as key market players are focused on expanding their presence in the North America region. For instance, in Jan, 2019, FCI Ophthalmics entered an agreement with Carl Zeiss Canada Ltd. regarding the distribution of FCI Ophthalmics’ range of lacrimal stents and tubes, which include Crawford & Ritleng, Mini Monoka & new Masterka (monocanicular stent), Bika & Nunchaku (Bicanicular stent) in Canada.

Nasal Lacrimal Stent Market- Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the nasal lacrimal stent market include FCI Ophthalmics, Kaneka Corporation, Cook Medical LLC., and Sinopsys Surgical, Inc.

Buy This Premium Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3183

Nasal Lacrimal Stent Market- Taxonomy

The nasal lacrimal stent market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-user, and region

By Product Type

Bicanalicular Stents

Monocanalicular Stents

By Application

Epiphora

Dacryocystorhinostomy (DCR)

Congenital nasolacrimal obstruction

By End-User

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Surgery Centers

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

U.S. Office:

Name: Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave,

#3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

US : +1-206-701-6702

UK : +44-020-8133-4027

JAPAN : +050-5539-1737