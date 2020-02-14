Nasal Lacrimal Stent Market Potential Growth, Current Scenario, Size, Share, Prominent Players, Demand and Trends| CMI Unleashes the Forecast to 2027

A nasolacrimal stent is considered to be a small tube used to treat conditions like epiphora and intended for use in dacryocystorhinostomy (DCR) and congenital nasolacrimal obstruction as well. Growing prevalence of nasolacrimal duct obstruction (NLDO), a common syndrome of lacrimal system, is expected to drive growth of nasal lacrimal stent market. For instance, in 2019, according to data published by the NCBI (National Center for Biotechnology Information), the prevalence for nasolacrimal duct obstruction has found around 6% to 20% in global infants.
Nasal Lacrimal Stent Market- Drivers
The nasal lacrimal stent market size is expected to increase over the forecast period owing to ongoing research on products to treat Epiphora and Dacryocystorhinostomy disease conditions. For instance, October 2019, Alon Kahana from University of Michigan sponsored a study aimed to evaluate safety and efficacy of the slit stent ii lacrimal stent for treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction.
Furthermore, availability of advanced products is expected to drive growth of this market. The FCI Ophthalmics Company offers products such as Nunchaku and BIKA intubation system, a bicanalicular stent which is used to drain tears by capillary.
Nasal Lacrimal Stent Market- Restraints
Alternative treatment available for epiphora medical conditions is major restraining factor of nasal lacrimal stent market. Most pharmaceuticals companies are focused on developing promising drugs which are indicated for treatment of ophthalmic diseases.
Nasal Lacrimal Stent Market- Regional Analysis
On the basis of region, the nasal lacrimal stent market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the nasal lacrimal stent market during the forecast period, as key market players are focused on expanding their presence in the North America region. For instance, in Jan, 2019, FCI Ophthalmics entered an agreement with Carl Zeiss Canada Ltd. regarding the distribution of FCI Ophthalmics’ range of lacrimal stents and tubes, which include Crawford & Ritleng, Mini Monoka & new Masterka (monocanicular stent), Bika & Nunchaku (Bicanicular stent) in Canada.
Nasal Lacrimal Stent Market- Competitive Landscape
Key players operating in the nasal lacrimal stent market include FCI Ophthalmics, Kaneka Corporation, Cook Medical LLC., and Sinopsys Surgical, Inc.
Nasal Lacrimal Stent Market- Taxonomy
The nasal lacrimal stent market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-user, and region
By Product Type
- Bicanalicular Stents
- Monocanalicular Stents
By Application
- Epiphora
- Dacryocystorhinostomy (DCR)
- Congenital nasolacrimal obstruction
By End-User
- Hospitals
- Ophthalmic Surgery Centers
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- Africa
