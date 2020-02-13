Muscle Relaxants Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Muscle Relaxants Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Muscle Relaxants: Global Markets to 2025” To Its Research Database

Global muscle relaxants market is currently in a very crucial phase of transformation. There is mounting pressure to reduce costs, comply with stringent regulations and offer quality drugs to patients. At the same time, emerging market growth, aging population, increase in number of surgeries and favorable government legislation and increased healthcare spending is driving the demand for muscle relaxants.

The global muscle relaxants market is estimated to reach $24.4 billion by 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% for the period of 2017-2022.

The muscle relaxants market is fragmented with many small players in the market. Major players in the market are Mylan, Sanofi, Novartis, Pfizer and others. Centrally acting muscle relaxants accounted for the largest share of the market for muscle relaxants in 2017 at REDACTED. The highest growth is projected tocome from Facial muscle relaxants, which is forecast to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED. Major factors includedeconomic growth, technological developments and high demand of muscle relaxants from patients.

North America is the largest market for muscle relaxants, accounting for REDACTED of the global market. Itwas followed by Asia Pacific, and Western Europe. Going forward, Asia Pacific is expected to witness thefastest growth in the muscle relaxants market, estimated at a CAGR of REDACTED, followed by Africa,expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.

The market is challenged by restraints such as severe side effects, high cost of medication, rising health concerns and stringent patency laws.

Scope of Report

This research report categorizes the muscle relaxants market by type. Segment type include centrally acting muscle relaxants, peripherally acting muscle relaxants and facial muscle relaxant.

Reasons for Doing This Study

Political support in form of investments in research and development, tax waivers and subsidies offered to the manufacturers as well as the users by the national and state governments has led to an increase in the demand of muscle relaxants market globally. Global industry leaders and large organizations see an expanded role for technological breakthrough, internet penetration, and mobile applications in the muscle relaxants industry.

The global muscle relaxants market is growing due to in rise in aging population, growing awareness, increasing health care reforms, increasing number of surgeries and constant research and development in muscle relaxants by pharmaceutical companies in the industry. These factors along with technological advances such as internet penetration and specialized research and development are expected to drive the muscle relaxants industry.Report Scope:

Report Includes:

– 94 tables

– An overview of the global markets for muscle relaxants

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2013 to 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Discussion of what will impact the future market, including trends, strategies and characteristics

– Insight into macro economic factors, and key mergers and acquisitions in this market

– Competitive analysis focused on key players including

Company Profiles

MYLAN N.V.

NOVARTIS AG

PFIZER

SANOFI S.A.

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Chapter 24 Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Muscle Relaxants Market

Actavis Acquired Allergan

Allergan Acquired Kythera Biopharmaceuticals

Endo Health Solutions Acquired Boca Pharmacal

Novartis Acquired Spinifex Pharmaceuticals

