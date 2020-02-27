Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market | Size Estimation, Key Company Share, Market Growth Projection, Emerging Trends, Competitive Analysis, Regional And Global Industry Forecast 2020-2026

The Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Size Was Valued at $23,460.3 million in 2018 and projected to hit $39,289.5 million by 2026, at CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026. Report comprises depth analysis of Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market by Drug Class (Immunomodulatory, Immunosuppressant, Interferons, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injection), By Distribution Channels (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Stores), and Region. Novel Imaging Techniques including 3D and Colour Imaging to Drive Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market.

Leading Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Companies Analyzed in Report

Pfizer, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market 2020 Insights:

The global multiple sclerosis drugs market is expected to gain from the development of economical therapy to treat multiple sclerosis (MS), finds Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS DRUGS: GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS, INSIGHTS AND FORECAST, 2019-2026.” According to the report, the global market was worth US$ 23,460.3 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% and reach US$ 39,289.5 Mn by the end of 2026. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the global multiple sclerosis drugs market. In 2018, Biogen collaborated with Eisai Co. Ltd. to promote Tecfidera, Tysabri, and Avonex in Japan. This is anticipated to increase the demand in the global market.

Biogen emerged as the leading player in the global multiple sclerosis drugs market in 2018, owing to the high sales of Tecfidera. Biogen is expected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period gaining from strategical partnering with other players to widen the distribution network. Besides this, Novartis AG is also among the leading organizations. Owing to high demand for Gilenya, Novartis holds a strong position in the global market. In 2018, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence announced to recommend Extavia among other beta interferon drugs such as Avonex, Betaferon and Rebif. This is anticipated to contribute towards Novartis’s market position. Further, this is anticipated to fuel the demand for multiple sclerosis treatment and drugs. Some of the companies operating in the global market are Pfizer, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

In terms of route of administration, the injection segment was leading the market in 2018 and is anticipated to expand considerably over the forecast period. The growth witnessed is attributable to the active government recommendation for the injection. Development of new therapeutics for treating multiple sclerosis and rising awareness about the disease are a expected to drive the global multiple sclerosis drugs market. Additionally, increasing per-capita income and increasing healthcare expenditure are some factors anticipated to fuel the demand in the global market.

On the flip side, high cost associated with multiple sclerosis drugs and treatment and lack of availability of drugs are factors that may hamper the growth in the global market.

Market Segmentation:

Report segments Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Size, Share and Industry By Drug Class (Immunomodulatory, Immunosuppressant, Interferons, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injection), By Distribution Channels (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Stores), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026.

Regional Analysis:

As per the report, North America emerged dominant in the global market in 2018. The regional market was valued at US$ 13,826.7 Mn in 2018. The North America market is anticipated to expand and continue dominate the market during the forecast period 2019-2026. It is driven by the increasing demand for and high price of multiple sclerosis drugs. Additionally, several key market players operate in this region. Several among them are awaiting approval from the authorities for their newly developed therapeutics. This is expected to increase the growth rate in the global market.

Europe is anticipated to stand second on the leading list by the end of 2026. The growth witnessed is attributable to increasing government spending and recommendations for multiple sclerosis treatment. This is expected to fuel the demand in the region. Besides this, Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Healthcare sector emerging in nations such as China and India is expected to contribute towards the Asia Pacific market expansion.

Major Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Market Trends

Key Insights

4.1 Prevalence of Multiple Sclerosis – For Key Countreis, 2018

4.2 Regulatory Scenario – For Key Countries

4.3 Patent Snapshot

4.4 New Drug Class Launch

4.5 Pipeline Analysis

4.6 Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class

5.2.1 Immunomodulators

5.2.2 Immunosuppressants

5.2.3 Interferons

5.2.4 Others

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration

5.3.1 Oral

5.3.2 Injection

5.3.2.1 Intramuscular

5.3.2.2 Subcutaneous

5.3.2.3 Intravenous

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

5.4.1 Hospital Pharmacy

5.4.2 Retail Pharmacy

5.4.3 Online Stores

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

North America Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis – By Drug Class

6.2.1 Immunomodulators

6.2.2 Immunosuppressants

6.2.3 Interferons

6.2.4 Others

6.3. Market Analysis – By Route of Administration

6.3.1 Oral

6.3.2 Injection

6.3.2.1 Intramuscular

6.3.2.2 Subcutaneous

6.3.2.3 Intravenous

6.4. Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

6.4.1 Hospital Pharmacy

6.4.2 Retail Pharmacy

6.4.3 Online Stores

6.5. Market Analysis – By Country

6.5.1 U.S.

6.5.2 Canada

Europe Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Analysis – By Drug Class

7.2.1 Immunomodulators

7.2.2 Immunosuppressants

7.2.3 Interferons

7.2.4 Others

7.3. Market Analysis – By Route of Administration

7.3.1 Oral

7.3.2 Injection

7.3.2.1 Intramuscular

7.3.2.2 Subcutaneous

7.3.2.3 Intravenous

7.4. Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

7.4.1 Hospitals

7.4.2 Retail Pharmacy

7.4.3 Online Stores

7.5. Market Analysis – By Countries/ Sub regions

7.5.1 U.K.

7.5.2 Germany

7.5.3 France

7.5.4 Italy

7.5.5 Spain

7.5.6 Scandinavia

7.5.7 Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

8.1. Key Findings / Summary

8.2. Market Analysis – By Drug Class

8.2.1 Immunomodulators

8.2.2 Immunosuppressants

8.2.3 Interferons

8.2.4 Others

8.3. Market Analysis – By Route of Administration

8.3.1 Oral

8.3.2 Injection

8.3.2.1 Intramuscular

8.3.2.2 Subcutaneous

8.3.2.3 Intravenous

8.4. Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

8.4.1 Hospitals

8.4.2 Retail Pharmacy

8.4.3 Online Stores

8.5. Market Analysis – By Countries/ Sub regions

8.5.1 Japan

8.5.2 China

8.5.3 India

8.5.4 Australia

8.5.5 Southeast Asia

8.5.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

9.1. Key Findings / Summary

9.2. Market Analysis – By Drug Class

9.2.1 Immunomodulators

9.2.2 Immunosuppressants

9.2.3 Interferons

9.2.4 Others

9.3. Market Analysis – By Route of Administration

9.3.1 Oral

9.3.2 Injection

9.3.2.1 Intramuscular

9.3.2.2 Subcutaneous

9.3.2.3 Intravenous

9.4. Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

8.4.1 Hospitals

8.4.2 Retail Pharmacy

8.4.3 Online Stores

9.5. Market Analysis – By Countries/ Sub regions

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.6.3 Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

10.1. Key Findings / Summary

10.2. Market Analysis – By Drug Class

10.2.1 Immunomodulators

10.2.2 Immunosuppressants

10.2.3 Interferons

10.2.4 Others

10.3. Market Analysis – By Route of Administration

10.3.1 Oral

10.3.2 Injection

10.3.2.1 Intramuscular

10.3.2.2 Subcutaneous

10.3.2.3 Intravenous

10.4. Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

10.4.1 Hospitals

10.4.2 Retail Pharmacy

10.4.3 Online Stores

10.5. Market Analysis – By Countries/ Sub regions

10.5.1 South Africa

10.5.2 GCC

10.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis

11.1. Key Industry Developments

11.2. Global Market Share Analysis (2018)

11.3. Competition Dashboard

11.4. Comparative Analysis – Major Players

11.5. Company Profiles (Overview, Drug Classs & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability))

11.5.1 Biogen

11.5.2 Pfizer, Inc.

11.5.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

11.5.4 Merck & Co., Inc.

11.5.5 Novartis AG

11.5.6 Sanofi

11.5.7 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

11.5.8 Other Prominent Players

Strategic Recommendations

Continued…

Browse Complete “Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast till 2026 Report” at: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/multiple-sclerosis-drugs-market-100386

