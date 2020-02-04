Mobility Devices Market is Poised to Surge at 6.9% CAGR | $14.86 Billion by 2026

The global mobility devices market size is projected to reach USD 14.86 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Staggering rate of growth of geriatric population across the globe will be one of the crucial factors driving this market in the upcoming decade. Old age entails a plethora of disorders that generally restrict mobility in aged individuals and render them helpless. Given the rate at which the world population is ageing, the demand for devices aiding mobility is likely to spike.

According the UN’s Population Division, DESA, people at or above 60 years of age are currently numbered at 962 million. In the next three decades, the global geriatric population will reach 2.1 billion, predicts the DESA. Furthermore, old people are more susceptible to accidents associated deteriorating motor functions. For instance, the National Council of Aging estimates about 2.8 million aged Americans are rushed to hospital emergency rooms annually as a result of falling. Thus, a combination of aging and mishaps associated with the process will fuel the mobility devices market trends during the forecast period.

Top Players Profiled in the Mobility Devices Market Report:

MEYRA GmbH

Permobil

Sunrise Medical Limited

Invacare Corporation

GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.

21st Century Scientific, Inc.

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Ottobock

North America to Lead the Pack; Europe to Follow Closely

Among regions, North America is set to dominate the mobility devices market share owing to the rising prevalence mobility-related disorders in the region. Coupled with this is the increasing number of aged people in the region, which will propel the regional market.

Europe is anticipated to be the second most dominant region in this market on account of high proportion of aged people with mobility impairment. Asia-Pacific is touted to be the most promising region as geriatric population in the region is growing, while unmet needs of the people in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa will create lucrative market opportunities.

Key Segmentation:

By Product

Wheelchairs

By Type

Manual

Powered

By Application

Standard Wheelchair

Bariatric Wheelchair

Sports Wheelchair

Others

Mobility Scooters

By Wheels

3 wheels

4 wheels

Others

Walking Aids

By End-user

Personal User

Institutional User

By Region

North America (Florida, Virginia, Oregon, California, New York)

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Growing Aging Population and Rise in Mobility Impairment Disorders to Drive the Market

The older population around the globe is continuously growing at an unprecedented rate. Aging decreases the ability to move and reduces the ability to perform physical tasks to maintain independent functioning among the elderly population. The growing older population count is likely to increase the percentage usage of mobile devices during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2017, the global population aged 60 years or over was around 962 million and is projected to reach about 2.1 billion by 2050. Rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as arthritis, cerebral palsy, and muscular dystrophy among every age group is expected to increase the demand for highly advanced mobility aid devices during the forecast period.

