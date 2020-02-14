Mobile Radiography Systems Market Size To Expand at a Notable CAGR Of 7.0% by 2023 | MRFR

Mobile Radiography Systems Market Highlights

The global mobile radiography systems market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, 2018–2023.

Mobile radiography systems are the advanced paradigms of medical imaging, enabling the critical patients and healthcare givers an ability to address the emergency setting at ease while maintaining the diagnostic accuracy. Factors such as increasing emergency and critical hospital admission, increasing global burden of diseases, a rising number of radiologic technologists, the growing number of medical imaging procedures, and increasing healthcare expenditure are some of the major drivers for the global mobile radiography systems market. According to an article published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2017, there were ~12.3 million emergency hospital admissions within the US in 2015. Such high cases of emergency admissions are followed by an immediate need for medical attention (diagnosis and medication). However, stringent FDA approvals and the high cost of the diagnostics procedures followed by the associated risks restraints the market growth.

Mobile Radiography Systems Market Segmentation

The global mobile radiography systems market is segmented on the basis of system, power source, imaging type, application, end user, and region.

Based on system, the market is segmented into general radiography system, computed radiography (CT) system, fluoroscopy system, magnetic resonance imaging system, others.

The power source segment is sub-segmented into In-line mobile radiography systems and battery-powered mobile radiography systems.

On the basis of imaging type, the global mobile radiography systems market is segmented into film type and digital.

Based on application, the market is sub-segmented into imaging and image-guided procedures & biopsies. The imaging segment is further divided into orthopedic imaging, chest imaging, dental imaging, and others.

By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, academic & medical research institutes, and diagnostic centers.

Mobile Radiography Systems Market Regional Analysis

The Americas dominates the global market for mobile radiography systems. Factors such as suitable reimbursement policies, the presence of major players, and high healthcare expenditure within the Americas provides the suitable driving force for the market. Following similar trends, Europe stood second in the global mobile radiography systems market. On a regional basis, the European market is segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe is estimated to lead the market due to the presence of developed economies, increasing radiologists’ workforce, and rising government funding for healthcare. Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region for the global mobile radiography systems market in 2017. This can be attributed due to the rapidly growing medical diagnostic sector, increasing awareness and rising prevalence of diseases. On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa holds the least share in the global mobile radiography systems market. This can be attributed to the presence of stringent government policies and poor economies within the African region. A majority of this region is held by the Middle Eastern region owing to the developed healthcare sector, high healthcare expenditure and presence of developed economies like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and others within the region.

Mobile Radiography Systems Market Studied by Top Key Players

Some of the key players in the global mobile radiography systems market are AGFA Healthcare, BMI Biomedical International, CAT Medical, DMS Imaging, GE Healthcare, Idetec Medical Imaging, Innomed Medical Developing and Manufacturing, Konica Minolta, Philips Healthcare, Shimadzu, Siemens AG, and others.

