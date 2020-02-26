mHealth Market Size, Trends 2020 Global Growth, Share, Merger, Key Players, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis And Industry Forecast 2020-2026

According to latest mHealth Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis to 2026, report on “Global mHealth Industry” published by Fortune Business Insights, The Global mHealth market is expected to rise at a 29.1% CAGR and projected to reach USD 293.29 billion by 2026. Global mHealth Market Information segmentation by Category (By Apps {Disease & Treatment Management, Wellness Management}, By Wearable {Body & Temperature Monitors, Glucose Monitors}) By Services Type (Monitoring Services, Diagnostic Services, Treatment Services) By Service Provider (mHealth App Companies, Hospitals, Health Insurance) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.

New research report on mHealth Market 2020 report presents a comprehensive assessment of the global mHealth market by mHealth companies, offering valuable insights, facts, mHealth industry-related information, and historical data. Several methodologies and approaches are adopted to make meaningful assumptions and views. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis and basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure.

Key players leading the Global mHealth Market include;







Jawbone Health.

Omada Health.



Livongo Health.

AT&T.

Market Highlights:

The global mHealth market size is expected to reach USD 293.29 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period. The increasing penetration of smartphones and smart devices will boost the mHealth market trends during the forecast period. According to Pew Research Center’s first survey of smartphone ownership conducted in 2011, 96% of Americans own a cell phone. Out of which ,81% of the American use smartphones. While roughly three-quarters of U.S. adults own desktop or laptop computers, furthermore, the launch of technologically advanced smartphones and wearable devices will consequently aid the mHealth market share, sates our lead analysts at Fortune Business Insights. For instance, OnePlus launched a new concept phone, the OnePlus Concept One McLaren Edition has various features including electrochromic glass technology. In addition, Fitbit CEO James said in a statement, “We see ourselves evenly split between being a consumer company and being a health company.”

Highlights of the Report:

Elaborative overview of the industry outlook;

360-degree analysis of the factors driving and restraining the market;

Careful study of the different market segments; and

Detailed research into the regional and competitive dynamics influencing the market growth.

The mHealth market report implements a PESTEL study and SWOT analysis to reveal the stability, restrictions, openings, and threats in the smart building market. Combined with the market analysis proficiencies and data integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the market, and all articulated with geographical and merchandise segments. Moreover, it also shows different procedures and strategies, benefactors and dealers working in the market, explores components convincing market development, generation patterns, and following systems. Additionally, the figures and topics covered in this report are both all-inclusive and reliable for the readers.

The increasing demand for mHealth solutions around the globe, owing to its user-friendly benefits and high calling efficiency in handling an emergency situation, will aid the mHealth market revenue in the forthcoming years. The increasing number of mHealth applications such as chronic disease management, remote monitoring owing to its cost-effective advantage will further fuel demand for mHealth solutions in the foreseeable future. The growing geriatric population will also contribute positively to the growth of the market. For instance, people above the age of 65, are more prone to chronic ailments; in the U.S., 40 million people, i.e., around 12.9% of the population is above 65 years. Thus, there is a colossal scope for the mHealth market in the countries where the geriatric population is surging.

Europe held significant share in 2018 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The increasing cases of cardiovascular health diseases and diabetes will enable speedy growth of the market in Europe. The rising demand for remote patient monitoring for people deprived of basic medical facilities due to geographical barriers will further create new sales opportunities for the market in Europe. The mHealth market size in North America stood at USD 10.20 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness significant growth in the forthcoming years. The presence of key players will boost the mHealth market trends in North America. Additionally, the increasing burden of chronic diseases across the U.S will further propel the growth of the market in North America.

Major Table Of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

4.1. Statistics on smartphone penetration rate for key countries

4.2. Healthcare expenditure for key countries

4.4. Average costs of chronic illnesses by type of medical facility in the U.S.

4.5. New product launch

4.6. Technological Advancements

4.7. Funding and Start-ups: Overview

Global mHealth Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Category

5.2.1. Apps

5.2.1.1 Disease & Treatment Management

5.2.1.1.1 Healthcare Providers/Insurance

5.2.1.1.2 Medication Reminders

5.2.1.1.3 Women Health and Pregnancy

5.2.1.1.4 Disease Specific

5.2.1.2 Wellness Management

5.2.1.2.1 Fitness

5.2.1.2.2 Lifestyle and stress

5.2.1.2.3 Diet and Nutrition

5.2.1.3 Others

5.2.2. Wearable

5.2.2.1 Body & Temperature Monitors

5.2.2.2 Sleep Trackers

5.2.2.3 Fitness Trackers

5.2.2.4 Glucose Monitors

5.2.2.5 BP Monitors

5.2.2.6 Cardiac Monitors

5.2.2.7 Others

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Services Type

5.3.1. Monitoring Services

5.3.2. Fitness & Wellness Solutions

5.3.4. Diagnostic Services

5.3.5. Treatment Services

5.3.6. Others

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Provider

5.4.1. mHealth App Companies

5.4.2. Pharmaceutical Companies

5.4.3. Hospitals

5.4.4. Health Insurance

5.4.5. Others

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.5.1. North America

5.5.2. Europe

5.5.3. Asia Pacific

5.5.4. Latin America

5.5.5. Middle East & Africa

North America mHealth Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Category

6.2.1. Apps

6.2.1.1 Disease & Treatment Management

6.2.1.1.1 Healthcare Providers/Insurance

6.2.1.1.2 Medication Reminders

6.2.1.1.3 Women Health and Pregnancy

6.2.1.1.4 Disease Specific

6.2.1.2 Wellness Management

6.2.1.2.1 Fitness

6.2.1.2.2 Lifestyle and stress

6.2.1.2.3 Diet and Nutrition

6.2.1.3 Others

6.2.2. Wearable

6.2.2.1 Body & Temperature Monitors

6.2.2.2 Sleep Trackers

6.2.2.3 Fitness Trackers

6.2.2.4 Glucose Monitors

6.2.2.5 BP Monitors

6.2.2.6 Cardiac Monitors

6.2.2.7 Others

6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Services Type

6.3.1. Monitoring Services

6.3.2. Fitness & Wellness Solutions

6.3.4. Diagnostic Services

6.3.5. Treatment Services

6.3.6. Others

6.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Provider

6.4.1. mHealth App Companies

6.4.2. Pharmaceutical Companies

6.4.2. Hospitals

6.4.2. Health Insurance

6.4.2. Others

6.5. Market Analysis – By Country

6.5.1. U.S.

6.5.2. Canada

Europe mHealth Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Category

7.2.1. Apps

7.2.1.1 Disease & Treatment Management

7.2.1.1.1 Healthcare Providers/Insurance

7.2.1.1.2 Medication Reminders

7.2.1.1.3 Women Health and Pregnancy

7.2.1.1.4 Disease Specific

7.2.1.2 Wellness Management

7.2.1.2.1 Fitness

7.2.1.2.2 Lifestyle and stress

7.2.1.2.3 Diet and Nutrition

7.2.1.3 Others

7.2.2. Wearable

7.2.2.1 Body & Temperature Monitors

7.2.2.2 Sleep Trackers

7.2.2.3 Fitness Trackers

7.2.2.4 Glucose Monitors

7.2.2.5 BP Monitors

7.2.2.6 Cardiac Monitors

7.2.2.7 Others

7.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Services Type

7.3.1. Monitoring Services

7.3.2. Fitness & Wellness Solutions

7.3.4. Diagnostic Services

7.3.5. Treatment Services

7.3.6. Others

7.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Provider

7.4.1. mHealth App Companies

7.4.2. Pharmaceutical Companies

7.4.3. Hospitals

7.4.4. Health Insurance

7.4.5. Others

7.5. Market Analysis – By Country/sub-region

7.5.1. U.K.

7.5.2. Germany

7.5.3. France

7.5.4. Spain

7.5.5. Italy

7.5.6. Scandinavia

7.5.7. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific mHealth Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

8.1. Key Findings / Summary

8.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Category

8.2.1. Apps

8.2.1.1 Disease & Treatment Management

8.2.1.1.1 Healthcare Providers/Insurance

8.2.1.1.2 Medication Reminders

8.2.1.1.3 Women Health and Pregnancy

8.2.1.1.4 Disease Specific

8.2.1.2 Wellness Management

8.2.1.2.1 Fitness

8.2.1.2.2 Lifestyle and stress

8.2.1.2.3 Diet and Nutrition

8.2.1.3 Others

8.2.2. Wearable

8.2.2.1 Body & Temperature Monitors

8.2.2.2 Sleep Trackers

8.2.2.3 Fitness Trackers

8.2.2.4 Glucose Monitors

8.2.2.5 BP Monitors

8.2.2.6 Cardiac Monitors

8.2.2.7 Others

8.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Services Type

8.3.1. Monitoring Services

8.3.2. Fitness & Wellness Solutions

8.3.4. Diagnostic Services

8.3.5. Treatment Services

8.3.6. Others

8.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Provider

8.4.1. mHealth App Companies

8.4.2. Pharmaceutical Companies

8.4.3. Hospitals

8.4.4. Health Insurance

8.4.5. Others

8.5. Market Analysis – By Country/sub-region

8.5.1. Japan

8.5.2. China

8.5.3. India

8.5.4. Australia

8.5.5. Southeast Asia

8.5.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America mHealth Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

9.1. Key Findings / Summary

9.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Category

9.2.1. Apps

9.2.1.1 Disease & Treatment Management

9.2.1.1.1 Healthcare Providers/Insurance

9.2.1.1.2 Medication Reminders

9.2.1.1.3 Women Health and Pregnancy

9.2.1.1.4 Disease Specific

9.2.1.2 Wellness Management

9.2.1.2.1 Fitness

9.2.1.2.2 Lifestyle and stress

9.2.1.2.3 Diet and Nutrition

9.2.1.3 Others

9.2.2. Wearable

9.2.2.1 Body & Temperature Monitors

9.2.2.2 Sleep Trackers

9.2.2.3 Fitness Trackers

9.2.2.4 Glucose Monitors

9.2.2.5 BP Monitors

9.2.2.6 Cardiac Monitors

9.2.2.7 Others

9.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Services Type

9.3.1. Monitoring Services

9.3.2. Fitness & Wellness Solutions

9.3.4. Diagnostic Services

9.3.5. Treatment Services

9.3.6. Others

9.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Provider

9.4.1. mHealth App Companies

9.4.2. Pharmaceutical Companies

9.4.3. Hospitals

9.4.4. Health Insurance

9.4.5. Others

9.5. Market Analysis – By Country/sub-region

9.5.1. Brazil

9.5.2. Mexico

9.5.3. Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa mHealth Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

10.1. Key Findings / Summary

10.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Category

10.2.1. Apps

10.2.1.1 Disease & Treatment Management

10.2.1.1.1 Healthcare Providers/Insurance

10.2.1.1.2 Medication Reminders

10.2.1.1.3 Women Health and Pregnancy

10.2.1.1.4 Disease Specific

10.2.1.2 Wellness Management

10.2.1.2.1 Fitness

10.2.1.2.2 Lifestyle and stress

10.2.1.2.3 Diet and Nutrition

10.2.1.3 Others

10.2.2. Wearable

10.2.2.1 Body & Temperature Monitors

10.2.2.2 Sleep Trackers

10.2.2.3 Fitness Trackers

10.2.2.4 Glucose Monitors

10.2.2.5 BP Monitors

10.2.2.6 Cardiac Monitors

10.2.2.7 Others

10.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Services Type

10.3.1. Monitoring Services

10.3.2. Fitness & Wellness Solutions

10.3.4. Diagnostic Services

10.3.5. Treatment Services

10.3.6. Others

10.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Provider

10.4.1. mHealth App Companies

10.4.2. Pharmaceutical Companies

10.4.3. Hospitals

10.4.4. Health Insurance

10.4.5. Others

10.5. Market Analysis – By Country/sub-region

10.5.1. GCC Countries

10.5.2. South Africa

10.5.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis

11.1. Key Industry Developments

11.3. Competition Dashboard

11.4. Comparative Analysis – Major Players

11.5. Company Profiles (Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability))

11.5.1. Fitbit, Inc.

11.5.2. Apple Inc.

11.5.3. DEXCOM

11.5.4. Jawbone Health Hub, Inc.

11.5.5. Omada Health, Inc.

11.5.6. BioTelemetry, Inc.

11.5.7. Livongo Health

11.5.8. AT&T

11.5.9. Boston Scientific Corporation

11.5.10. Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Strategic Recommendations

Continued…

