mHealth Market Size Estimation, Share Value, Emerging Trends, Future Growth Analysis and Industry Dynamics By 2022

mHealth Market Overview:

mHealth market size to surpassing a valuation of USD 21.71 billion and rise by a significant CAGR of 36.5% during the forecast period (2016-2022), says Market Research Future (MRFR). The report also studies the impact of various technologies on it. It is an efficient technology backed by top-class IT infrastructure.

Digitalization made its percolation easier. Rising sale of smartphones and tablets are going to spur the demand for the same. Increasing care for personal health, better disposal income, easy inclusion of wireless technologies, portability, cost-effective features, change in lifestyle, and others can ensure strong growth for the mHealth market.

mHealth Market Segmentation:

The global mHealth market report includes several segments that have been studied properly to understand dynamics dominating the market. This study includes segments on the basis of therapeutics and applications.

By application, the global mHealth market is segmented into diagnosis & treatment, monitoring applications, wellness & prevention, healthcare management, education and awareness, remote data collection, and others. The remote data collection segment is aiding the research sector in a significant way. The monitoring segment has a hold over 61.8% of the global market.

By therapeutics, the report on the global mHealth market is segmented into fitness & lifestyle therapeutics, respiratory, mental and neurological disorders, diabetes, and others. The rise of diabetes among people is going to trigger further growth for the mHealth market.

mHealth Market Regional Analysis:

The global mHealth market has been analyzed in the report. It includes several aspects of the demographic challenges to understand how far the players can benefit from various growth factors.

The Americas is slated to lead the mHealth market by creating ample scope for growth through funding for research and development, and other marketing strategies. The nod it is getting from the government has ensured significant progress for the market in the coming days. IT infrastructure is getting better and a lot of caregivers would help the market to increase by creating high intake.

The regional mHealth market covers almost 34% of the entire market share. In Europe, the market is getting similar acknowledgments and it is on an upward track. High investment for research and development and better backup from technological inclusion are expected to ensure the growth of the mHealth market. This regional market can grow with 35.65% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is on a track where achieving the highest CAGR is quite possible. This is due to the growing investment from several economies to ensure better healthcare infrastructure, to reach distant corners where easy healthcare facilities are not available, and also, they can avail it at a cheaper rate. India, China, Thailand, Japan, and Australia are helming the market by launching different innovations.

mHealth Market Competitive Analysis:

The global mHealth market to gain significant backing from companies like Alivecor, INC, Apple, INC, Agamatrix, INC, AT&T, INC, Athenahealth INC, GE Healthcare, Google INC, Biotelemetry INC. (CARDIONET), Johnson & Johnson, Jawbone INC, Philips Healthcare, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, and others. These companies are expected to make sure that their strategic moves command significant growth of the market and they can solidify their own market position.

mHealth Industry News:

Rady Children’s Institute for Genomic Medicine (RCIGM) announced that they are planning on investing in drones to collect genomic samples to speed up the procedure of treatment. They believe that this would significantly boost the treatment of critically ill children.

