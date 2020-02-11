mHealth Market Size 2020 Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Growth, Statistics, Key Players, Merger, Competitive, Business Insights, Key Country And Regional Forecast To 2026

mHealth Market analysis 2020 To 2026 is latest research report on Global mHealth Market published by “Fortune Business Insights”. According to report Global mHealth Market to Rise at 29.1% CAGR and reach $293.29 billion value by 2026. Report anlayzes Market for mHealth by Category (By Apps {Disease & Treatment Management, Wellness Management}, By Wearable {Body & Temperature Monitors, Glucose Monitors}) By Services Type (Monitoring Services, Diagnostic Services, Treatment Services) By Service Provider (mHealth App Companies, Hospitals, Health Insurance) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.

Medtronic, Apple, Inc., AirStrip Technologies, Inc., AliveCor, Inc., BioTelemetry Inc., athenahealth, Inc. AgaMatrix, Inc., LifeWatch, Nike Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., iHealth Lab, Inc., AT&T, OMRON Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Cerner Corporation, and Nokia Corporation.

Global mHealth Market Insights:

The rising uptake of mHealth services among the elder population is a major factor driving the global market. The demand for easy access to health information among geriatric population is a key factor impelling innovations in mHealth services. The global mHealth market is expanding at a promising CAGR. Key players operating in the market are adopting industry leading strategies to attain higher share in market. Some players are also involved in merger and acquisition to establish a strong brand presence. Market players are focusing to offer diverse products, which is aiding the expansion of the market. For instance, Oracle introduced a new cloud-based mHealth solution in 2018 to aid researchers.

Among various benefits of mHealth services, some noteworthy benefits are real time monitoring, automated alerts, and treatment and wellness based on recorded data. mHealth devices possess advantages such as low cost, minimum maintenance, and reduced time frames. The aforementioned factors are resulting in in the higher uptake of mHealth services over other services among end-users, globally.

The system is enabled to collect patient data from remote locations. Besides this, the University of Virginia announced a project to introduce 6 new mHealth and telehealth applications in 2019. The focus of the project is to enhance care management. Certain developments lead to increase in the growth rate in the market.

Market Growth Factors:

Rising consumer shift towards online platform and constantly increasing Internet penetration are some factors anticipated to drive the global mHeatth market. Furthermore, rising adoption of smart devices such as phones, TV, and watch is in response expected to enable growth in market. Technological complication associated with mHealth service and lack of proper network infrastructure are a few factors that may restrain the market during the forecast period.

The adoption of fast paced lifestyle among people around the world, has fuelled the demand for convenient yet high-performing mobile applications. The advent of cloud based services within mobile apps is favoring expansion of the global health market. Cloud-based services fulfil the need for excess storage that is required when availing mHealth solutions. According to Statista, in 2016 around 2.1 billion people around the world owned smartphones.

Increasing government initiatives targeted towards spreading health awareness are boosting the global mHealth market. Moreover, rising government initiatives that are promoting the use of mHealth apps are aiding the expansion of the global market.

mHealth Market Segmentation:

mHealth Market segmented by Category, Services Type, Service Provider and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.

On the basis of Category mHealth Market categorized into Apps {Disease & Treatment Management, Wellness Management}, By Wearable {Body & Temperature Monitors, Glucose Monitors}.

By Services Type market segmented into Monitoring Services, Diagnostic Services, Treatment Services.

By Service Provider market segmented by mHealth App Companies, Hospitals, Health Insurance.

By Region market segmented by North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Europe and Other regions.

mHealth Market Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, North America held a considerable share in the market in 2018. The region is anticipated to emerge dominant over the forecast period 2019-2026. High prevalence of disease in the region is likely to contribute towards market expansion. Moreover, rapid technological upgrades taking place in the region is fuelling the demand for mHealth apps and system. The Asia pacific mHealth market is expected to grow at a promising CAGR. Moreover, increasing aging population is a factor anticipated to drive the global market.

