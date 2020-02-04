mHealth Apps Market Size to Touch USD 57.57 billion, with 21.1% CAGR by 2026 | Global Market Share, Trends, Growth and Analysis

The global mHealth apps market size is projected to reach USD 57.57 billion by 2026. Driven by the increasing number of novel product launches, the market will witness an impressive growth rate in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “mHealth Apps Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By App Type (Disease & Treatment Management, Wellness Management, Others), By Application (Monitoring Services, Fitness Solutions, Diagnostic Services, Treatment Services, Others), By Operating System (Google Play Store, Apple App Store, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 11.17 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.
- Fitbit, Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Jawbone Health Hub, Inc.
- Omada Health, Inc.
- Livongo Health
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Omron Healthcare, Inc.
- Abbott
- Others
Europe Holds a Dominant Market Share; Increasing Smartphone Penetration to Aid Growth
The market is segmented on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe held a dominant market share in 2018, accounting to the increasing smartphone penetration in several countries across this region. Contribution from government as well as private organizations will contribute to the growth of the market in this region. Besides Europe, North America will witness considerable growth rate in the coming years, driven by the presence of several large scale companies. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 3.35 billion and this value is likely to increase further in the coming years.
Market Segmentation
By App Type
- Disease & Treatment Management
o Healthcare Providers/Insurance
o Medication Reminders
o Women Health & Pregnancy
o Disease Specific
- Wellness Management
o Fitness
o Lifestyle & Stress
o Diet And Nutrition
- Others
By Application
- Monitoring Services
- Fitness Solutions
- Diagnostic Services
- Treatment Services
- Others
By Operating System Type
- Google Play Store
- Apple App Store
- Others
By Geography
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Detailed Table of Content:
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Statistics on Smartphone Penetration Rate for Key Countries
- Data Pertaining to Healthcare Expenditure for Key Countries
- New Product Launches
- Overview on Technological Advancements Pertaining to mHealth Apps
- Key Merger and Acquisition Strategies by Top Players
- Industry Background of mHealth
- Global mHealth Apps Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By App Type
- Disease and Treatment management
- Healthcare Providers/Insurance
- Medication Reminders
- Women Health and Pregnancy
- Disease Specific
- Wellness management
- Fitness
- Lifestyle and stress
- Diet and Nutrition
- Others
- Disease and Treatment management
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
- Monitoring Services
- Fitness Solutions
- Diagnostic Services
- Treatment Services
- Other
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Operating System Type
- Google Play Store
- Apple App Store
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- North America mHealth Apps Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis – By App Type
- Disease and Treatment management
- Healthcare Providers/Insurance
- Medication Reminders
- Women Health and Pregnancy
- Disease Specific
- Wellness management
- Fitness
- Lifestyle and stress
- Diet and Nutrition
- Others
- Disease and Treatment management
- Market Analysis – By Application
- Monitoring Services
- Fitness Solutions
- Diagnostic Services
- Treatment Services
- Other
- Market Analysis – By Operating System Type
- Google Play Store
- Apple App Store
- Others
- Market Analysis – By Country
- S.
- Canada
Continued…
