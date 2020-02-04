mHealth Apps Market Size to Touch USD 57.57 billion, with 21.1% CAGR by 2026 | Global Market Share, Trends, Growth and Analysis

The global mHealth apps market size is projected to reach USD 57.57 billion by 2026. Driven by the increasing number of novel product launches, the market will witness an impressive growth rate in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “mHealth Apps Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By App Type (Disease & Treatment Management, Wellness Management, Others), By Application (Monitoring Services, Fitness Solutions, Diagnostic Services, Treatment Services, Others), By Operating System (Google Play Store, Apple App Store, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 11.17 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Leading Players operating in the mHealth Apps Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Fitbit, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Jawbone Health Hub, Inc.

Omada Health, Inc.

Livongo Health

Boston Scientific Corporation

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Abbott

Others

Europe Holds a Dominant Market Share; Increasing Smartphone Penetration to Aid Growth

The market is segmented on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe held a dominant market share in 2018, accounting to the increasing smartphone penetration in several countries across this region. Contribution from government as well as private organizations will contribute to the growth of the market in this region. Besides Europe, North America will witness considerable growth rate in the coming years, driven by the presence of several large scale companies. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 3.35 billion and this value is likely to increase further in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

By App Type

Disease & Treatment Management

o Healthcare Providers/Insurance

o Medication Reminders

o Women Health & Pregnancy

o Disease Specific

Wellness Management

o Fitness

o Lifestyle & Stress

o Diet And Nutrition

Others

By Application

Monitoring Services

Fitness Solutions

Diagnostic Services

Treatment Services

Others

By Operating System Type

Google Play Store

Apple App Store

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

