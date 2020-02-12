mHealth Apps Market Size, Growth 2020 Global Analysis By Share, Trends, Demand, Key Players, Revenue, Statistics, Opportunity, New Developments, Competitive Landscape And Regional Forecast To 2025 | mHealth Apps Industry Report

mHealth Apps Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Business Analysis, and Regional Forecast to 2025 is latest research report on Global mHealth Apps Market published by “Fortune Business Insights”. According to report the Global mHealth Apps Market to grow at 21.1% CAGR and reach $11.17 billion value by 2025. mHealth Apps Industry report anlayzes Market for Medical Wearable Devices by App Type (Disease & Treatment Management, Wellness Management, Others), Application (Monitoring Services, Fitness Solutions, Diagnostic Services, Treatment Services, Others), Operating System Type (Google Play Store, Apple App Store, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.

mHealth Apps Industry Key Players Analyzed in Report Are:

Fitbit, Apple, Jawbone Health Hub, Omada Health, Livongo Health, Boston Scientific Corporation, Omron Healthcare, Abbott.

Global mHealth Apps Market Insights:

The global mHealth Apps market size is predicted to grow $11.17 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period. Increasing number of novel product launches and growing demand for mHealth Apps contributing growth of the mHealth Apps market according to a new Fortune Business Insights™ report, titled “mHealth Apps Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By App Type (Disease & Treatment Management, Wellness Management, Others), By Application (Monitoring Services, Fitness Solutions, Diagnostic Services, Treatment Services, Others), By Operating System Type (Google Play Store, Apple App Store, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.

Mobile health or ‘mHealth’ apps are used to examine and study the human health through integration of tracking devices and a mobile software. The apps can collect data through several sensor-based devices that are attached to the human body. The use of artificial intelligence and other advanced concepts have helped keep track of the activities of human body. It also helps examine the heart rates, blood pressure and sugar levels, and some other factors that are related to fitness.

As mHealth apps are capable of notifying of unstable conditions and help avoid severe diseases, thereby saving costs associated with further treatment costs. The use of advanced concepts such as AI and data learning helps track conditions. The increasing applications will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. The use of artificial intelligence and other advanced concepts have helped keep track of the activities of human body. It also helps examine the heart rates, blood pressure and sugar levels, and some other factors that are related to fitness. The use of non-invasive or minimally invasive devices has offered a huge potential for the companies operating in the global mHealth apps market. The adoption of fast-paced and sedentary lifestyle will contribute to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the global mHealth apps market. It highlights leading products in the market and labels areas where these products have been used the most. The report identifies the areas that hold a huge potential for market growth. Additionally, the market is segmented on the basis of several criteria including operating system, application, and app type. Forecast values have been evaluated for the period of 2019-2026. Factual figures are obtained from trusted sources. Analytic data is gathered through the use of extensive research methods. Moreover, predictions are made through the opinions and interviews of experienced market research professional.

mHealth Apps Market Segmentation:

The global mHealth Apps industry is segmented on the basis of App Type, Application, By Operating System Type and Region.

Based on the App Type, the mHealth Apps market is segmented by Disease & Treatment Management, Wellness Management, Others.

Based on the Application, the mHealth Apps market is segmented into Monitoring Services, Fitness Solutions, Diagnostic Services, Treatment Services, Others.

Based on Operating System the mHealth Apps market is segmented by Google Play Store, Apple App Store, Others.

On the basis of region market for mHealth Apps segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacifica, Africa and other regions.

mHealth Apps Market Growth Factors:

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Due to the huge potential held by mHealth apps, several companies are adopting newer strategies with a bid to establishing a strong presence in the market. The growing demand for these apps have encouraged companies to forge alliances as well as initiate collaborations with a view to offering flexible and wider services. In September 2019, Fitbit announce that it will be partnering with FibriCheck, an advanced health-monitoring app, with the aim of extending its consumer base. The company plans to deploy its services to customers based in the UK, Netherlands, Belgium, and Ireland. The Fitbit smart watch already has an established brand presence and through collaboration with FibriCheck, the company will generate significant revenues in the coming years. This collaboration will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases among geriatric population will open up a massive potential for mHealth app companies. Due to the limitations in movement and travel, mainly in the elder population, there is a constant need for devices that can be used to monitor body conditions from the comfort of their homes. This will help eliminate the need for long and frequent hospital visits. As a result, mHealth apps cater to patients that suffering from physical disabilities as well those who cannot afford travel and frequent visits. As per the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 365,914 people succumbed to coronary heart diseases in the US in the year 2017. Such a high rate will lead to high adoption of mHealth apps in the coming years.

Regional Insights:

Report analyzes Global Market for mHealth Apps by North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The market is segmented on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe held a dominant market share in 2018, accounting to the increasing smartphone penetration in several countries across this region. Contribution from government as well as private organizations will contribute to the growth of the market in this region.

Besides Europe, North America will witness considerable growth rate in the coming years, driven by the presence of several large scale companies. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 3.35 billion and this value is likely to increase further in the coming years.

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, mHealth Apps Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and mHealth Apps Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

