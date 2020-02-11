Menstrual Cup Market to Garner USD 1514.01 million, is expected to exhibit a 3.50% CAGR by 2023 | Global Industry Size, Share, Challenges, Growth, Future Demands, Trends

The Menstrual Cup – Is it Efficient?

Although menstruation still remains a taboo and stigma in many parts of the world, technological advancements, research, and awareness regarding the acceptance of menstruation along with developing healthy sanitary tools for women have led to the broader use of the menstrual cup. Even though it was invented in 1937 by an American actress, the mainstream usage, and safer usage of the menstrual cup has grown relatively recently.

A menstrual cup is a small, flexible, cup-like structure made of silicone or latex rubber, and is used feminine hygiene product to catch and collect a woman’s flow instead of absorbing it like a pad or tampon. Depending on the quantity of flow, the cup is removed, cleared, cleaned, and reinserted after every four-twelve hours. It may be reusable or disposable; the reusable cups need to be sterilized in boiling water before use.

Advantages

Cost-effective, Long term, hygienic and environmentally friendly

Menstrual cups are a cost-efficient form of menstrual sanitation product, especially for underprivileged women in developing and under-developed countries who do not have access to affordable sanitary products.

There are multiple inadequate, unhygienic methods used by these women, which have increased the prevalence of infections and diseases. Additionally, tampons are prone to the risk of toxic shock syndrome, which is a form of a severe, potentially fatal bacterial infection, when a tampon is worn for longer than eight hours, and sanitary pads cause chafing and leak sometimes. In comparison, the menstrual cup is a healthier, more comfortable, durable, and long-term method of menstrual sanitation.

Technological advancements have led to most menstrual cups in the market to be reusable. Thus, the menstrual cup is an effective measure to reduce solid waste. Menstrual cups do not contribute to daily waste, and the amount of disposed of packaging is also reduced. Disposable sanitary tools such as tampons and pads have been observed to contribute majorly to the solid waste globally. Scientists have declared that some pads and tampons may take up to 25 years to break down in the ocean, and 50 or more years on land due to the plastic content.

This makes the menstrual cup a sustainable choice in present times,where the environmental concerns are incredibly high.

Menstrual Cup Market Summary

Market Research Future (MRFR) has announced the release of a new report on the global menstrual cup market. The report analyzes the global menstrual cup market from top to bottom and comes up with actionable insights in terms of the leading segments of the menstrual cup market, key players in the menstrual cup market, and the major drivers and restraints affecting the market. The trajectory of the global menstrual cup market over the forecast period is projected in the report with the help of present and past statistics about the menstrual cup market. Key strategies likely to benefit the market players in capturing a larger share of the menstrual cup market are also profiled in the report. According to the report, the global menstrual cup market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period (2018-2023).

Menstrual cups are a feminine hygiene product increasingly being used in place of tampons or sanitary napkins. The cup is bell-shaped and seals against the vaginal wall just below the cervix. Instead of absorbing the menstrual fluid like tampons or sanitary napkins, menstrual cups store menstrual fluid for later removal. This makes them reusable, which has become the major driver for the menstrual cup market. The high prices of tampons and sanitary pads, as well as the need to keep replacing them at regular intervals, have made menstrual cups a highly attractive alternative. Although the initial cost of menstrual cups is higher than tampons or sanitary napkins, in the longer run, they become immensely cheaper than the latter. The menstrual cup market has also used the better environmental feasibility of menstrual cups as a selling point, as less waste is generated from the use of menstrual cups than sanitary napkins.

Menstrual Cup Market Segmentation:

By product, the menstrual cup market has been segmented into reusable and disposable menstrual cups. Reusable cups are likely dominate the market by accounting for a large market share by 2023. Reusable menstrual cups can be used for up to 5 years, depending on the specific brand.

By type, the market is segmented into hollow, pointy, flat, and round. The round segment accounted for 43% market share due to the flexibility in the design of these products.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into online stores, retail outlets, and others. The online store channel segment accounted for 62% market share owing to penetration of e-commerce stores and changing buying patterns of consumers.

Menstrual Cup Market Regional Analysis:

The global menstrual cup market is segmented geographically into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe are likely to dominate the global menstrual cup market over the forecast period due to the widespread awareness about the importance of feminine hygiene products and the increasing popularity of reusable and convenient methods of maintaining feminine hygiene.

The Asia Pacific market is likely to hold a smaller share than these two dominant markets, as awareness regarding menstruation and feminine hygiene products is quite low in some regions of Asia Pacific. While urban centers in advanced APAC countries such as Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia are relatively more open to the sale of feminine hygiene product, a large share of the female population doesn’t have access to sanitary products. Product advancement in the feminine hygiene product market is consequently lacking, leading to a lack of awareness about menstrual cups. This is likely to hold back the menstrual cup market in Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

The Middle East and Africa is likely to retain the lowest share in the global menstrual cup market over the forecast period due to the lack of awareness about feminine hygiene products in the region.

Menstrual Cup Market Competitive Landscape:

The leading players in the global menstrual cup market include Me Luna, Ruby Life Ltd., Irisana SA, Vcup, FemCap Inc., LadyCup, Lunette, The Keeper Inc., Anigan, and Diva International Inc.

