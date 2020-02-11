Medical Wearables Market Size, Growth 2020 Trends, Emerging Technology, Share, Key Players, Merger, Opportunities, Business Insights, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2026

Medical Wearables Market 2020 Size, Growth, Share, Industry Insight, and Regional Forecast to 2026 is latest research report on Global Medical Wearables Market, published by Fortune Business Insights. According to report the Global Medical Wearables Market to Rise at strong growth rate and reach notable market value by 2026. Medical Wearables Industry report anlayzes Market for Medical Wearable Devices by Product (Diagnostics, Therapeutics), By Site (Wrist, Head, Feet), By Distribution Channel (Hospital & clinics pharmacies, Retail pharmacies, Online pharmacies), and Geography Forecast till 2026.

Medical Wearables Industry Key Players Analyzed in Report Are:

Nokia Technologies, Fitbit, Monica Healthcare, Dragerwerk, VitalConnect, LifeWatch, Xiaomi, Activinsight, Omron Healthcare and Misfit.

Global Medical Wearables Market Insights:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide will be the foremost factor driving the global Wearable Medical Devices market size during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the incidence of chronic diseases is likely to rise by 57% by 2020, with cardiovascular disorders and diabetes leading the charge. Added to this are the statistics released by the World Economic Forum (WEF) which say that nearly 33% of adults globally are suffering from multiple chronic conditions.

Fortune Business Insights shares an exhaustive research into the various factors, trends, prospects, and dynamics that will characterize this market in the forecast period. This research also provides a solid foundation for businesses to design strategies that will strengthen their presence in the market.

Medical Wearables Market Segmentation:

The global Medical Wearables industry is segmented on the basis of the Product, Site, Distribution Channel and Geography Forecast till 2026

Based on the Product, the market is segmented into Diagnostics, Therapeutics.

Based on the Site, the market is segmented into Wrist, Head, Feet.

Based on Distribution Channel the market is segmented by Hospital & clinics pharmacies, Retail pharmacies, Online pharmacies.

On the basis of region market for Medical Wearables segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacifica, Africa and other regions.

Medical Wearables Market Growth Factors:

Wearable Medical Devices essentially require the internet and Bluetooth technology to transmit health data to patients or doctors. This factor makes these devices vulnerable to cyberattacks, the incidence of which is rising fast. As a result, critical data can be lost or misused, putting the lives of patients on the line. Scepticism regarding privacy and security of information are, therefore, valid and can thus prove to be a major roadblock for the Wearable Medical Devices market growth in the forecast period.

Regional Insights:

Report analyzes Global Market for Medical Wearables by North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

North America is slated to dominate the Wearable Medical Devices market share, followed swiftly by Europe. This dominance of these two regions is attributable to factors including rising prevalence of lifestyle-induced diseases and rapid adoption of advanced wearable technologies.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific will rise at a steadfast pace owing to increasing healthcare expenditure and growing incidence of chronic diseases, mainly diabetes and hypertension, in India and China.

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Medical Wearables Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Medical Wearables Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Industry News:

February 2019:

VitalConnect, Inc. launched its next-generation medical wearable, HIMSS19 Vista Solution 2.0, which can deliver specific health information through the National Early Warning Scores system. The device will be preinstalled with software for blood pressure, weight, and pulse oximetry monitoring so that real-time monitoring of health indicators can be facilitated and timely intervention can be made possible.

DowDuPont Specialty Products unveiled its DOW CORNING MG 7-1020 Soft Skin Adhesive. The product is a medical wearable device that is based on silicone technology and ensures deep skin penetration along with extended wear and strong adhesive technology. Most importantly, the device is designed in such a way that it eliminates the possibility of skin irritation or any sort of discomfort.

