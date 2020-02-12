Medical Ultrasonic Probe Covers Market Top Players Future Trends, Advanced Technology, Global Market Scope, Challenge and Regional Forecast to 2026

Ultrasonic probes, also known as transducers, produce sound waves, which bounce back from the body tissues and produce echoes. This technique helps in creating an image of various internal body structures such as tendons, soft tissues, muscles, and internal organs, which help doctors in diagnosis. Ultrasound probe covers are physical barriers designed to prevent as well as reduce the risk of infections during ultrasound procedures.

Request Free PDF Research Report Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3216

Medical Ultrasonic Probe Covers Market – Dynamics

Although ultrasound procedures are used for clinical and diagnostic applications, it has increased risk of infections caused by Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, herpes simplex virus, and hepatitis A virus among others. Hence, rising incidence of cross infections due to ultrasound procedures is expected to boost growth of the medical ultrasonic probe covers market over the forecast period. According to the data published in the American Journal of Infection Control in 2018, ultrasound procedures such as transvaginal, transrectal, intracavity, tranesophageal, and post-operative wounds carry significant risk of cross infections. A study conducted in 2017 by the NHS Health Scotland showed that patients opting for transvaginal scan had 41% higher probability of getting positive bacterial cultures and are 26% more likely to be prescribed antibiotics within 30 days of ultrasound. Similarly, for patients undergoing transrectal ultrasounds, the probability of getting positive cultures increased up to 75%.

However, lack of awareness amongst physicians and medical practitioners about the products are expected to restrain ultrasonic probe covers market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2018, the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine stated that education on the proper use of transducer cleaning agents and procedures is needed to avoid cross infections.

Purchase Report at https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3216

Medical Ultrasonic Probe Covers Market- Regional Insights

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018 in terms of revenue, owing to launches and approvals of new ultrasonic probe covers market in the region. For instance, in November 2018, CIVCO Medical Solutions presented its upgraded version of ultrasound probe cover, Envision, at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting held in Chicago (U.S).

Moreover, increasing incidences of hospital acquired infection in the region is also expected to propel the market growth. According to the data published in the American Journal of Infection Control in 2018, around 5% to 47% cases of high level disinfection or sterilization in invasive procedures was reported, which may increase risk of hospital acquired infections such as hepatitis B, human papilloma virus, and other bacterial infections. To overcome this situation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM) have provided ultrasound specific guidelines, which state that probe covers should be used to reduce the risk of infection.

Medical Ultrasonic Probe Covers Market – Competitive Landscape

Major manufacturers in the medical ultrasonic probe covers market include CIVCO, Cardinal Health, Parker Laboratories, Karex, PDC Healthcare, Medline, Advance Medical designs, Sheathing Technologies, Protek Medical Products, Ecolab, and others.

Moreover, many key manufacturers are focusing on launching various upgraded probe covers to enhance their market share/presence. For instance, in November 2017, CIVCO Medical Solutions launched the probe cover, PEELSafe, in which an adhesive is used to eliminate the need of gel inside the probe cover. The ultrasound image is free from distortions throughout the procedure, as the adhesive makes the repositioning of the cover easier in order to ensure proper contact between the probe and the cover.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ongoing-insight/medical-ultrasonic-probe-covers-market-3216

Medical Ultrasonic Probe Covers Market – Taxonomy

On the basis of material type, the global medical ultrasonic probe covers market is segmented into:

Latex probe covers

Latex-free probe covers

On the basis of sterility, the global medical ultrasonic probe covers market is segmented into:

Sterile

Non-sterile

On the basis of application, the global medical ultrasonic probe covers market is segmented into:

Vascular

Abdominal

Cardiac

Ophthalmology

Transvaginal & Transrectal

Others

On the basis of end-user, the global medical ultrasonic probe covers market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

On the basis of region, the global medical ultrasonic probe covers market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

U.S. Office:

Name: Mr.Shah

Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave,

#3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

US : +1-206-701-6702

UK : +44-020-8133-4027

JAPAN : +050-5539-1737