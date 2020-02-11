Medical Robots Market Size, Share 2020 Global Analysis, Trends, Growth, Opportunities, Merger, Emerging Technologies, Statistics, Key Players, Competitive and Regional Forecast To 2026

According to Medical Robots Market 2020 Size, Share, Industry Insight and Regional Forecast to 2026 research report published by Fortune Business Insights, the Global Medical Robots Market is to expand at healthy growth rate and reach remarkable value during 2020 to 2026. Market for Medical Robots is segmented by Product (Robotic Systems (Surgical Robots, Telepresence Robots, Rehabilitation Robots, Pharmacy and Hospital Automation Robots, Medical Transportation Robots, Others), Instruments & Accessories), By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery centres, Pharmacies, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026.

Medical Robots Industry Key Players Analyzed in Report Are:

Intuitive Surgical, TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., Auris Health, Inc. (Hanssen), Verb Surgical Inc., MICROBOT MEDICAL INC., Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Accuray Incorporated, Ekso Bionics, Hocoma, Aethon, and InTouch Technologies, Inc.

Global Medical Robots Market Insights:

As per a report, titled “Global Medical Robots Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2025” by Fortune Business Insights, the global medical robots market is gaining traction due to advancements in IoT and embedded systems. The global medical robots market is likely to expand in the coming years due to advancements made in embedded systems.

The global medical robots market is gaining traction due to advancements in IoT and embedded systems. Concepts such as artificial intelligence (AI) have been game changers for the medical robots. Automated bots provide increased efficiency due to operational stability, as manual surgeries include risk of errors. The increased efficiency they provide, has fuelled demand for medical robots. This will in turn enable the global medical robot market to grow at a healthy rate in the forecast period. Backed by investments for research and development, leading companies are establishing a stronghold in the global market.

After successful operational trials, medical robots are now gaining trust among healthcare professionals. Artificial intelligence has enabled automated surgeries, that were once mere possibilities. The advent of AI has created various opportunities for improvement in minimally invasive surgeries. A wide range of applications have been made possible by AI, IoT, cloud and other embedded concepts. Advent of precise devices in medical robots is favouring the growth of the global market. The need for highly precise devices was a common concern, but recent indications have been positive. The global medical robots market is likely to derive growth from applications in surgeries, diagnosis, and other treatment procedures.

Medical Robots Assure Ease of Operation in Minimally Invasive Surgeries

In -minimally invasive surgeries a very small incision in made on a patient’s body, through which a device is inserted and navigated to the point of diagnosis. Such sensitive procedures require high stability and even a minute error may disturb neighbouring tissue. Interference in other tissues may lead to undesirable damage and bleeding. Within manually operated surgeries, there are possibilities of such errors and naturally, efficiency of minimally invasive surgeries is reduced and time frame is increased.

Ingestible Medical Origami Robot: A Game Changer

The origami robot can be a game changer, as it is likely to suffice the needs of internal surgical actions. This allows the need to eliminate incisions or inserting a device or surgical part into the body. The origami robot is likely to have a positive impact on the global medical robot’s market and is likely to favour the growth of the market in the coming years.

Medical Robots Market Segmentation:

The global Medical Robots industry is segmented on the basis of the Product, End User and Geography Forecast till 2026

Based on the Product, the market is segmented into Robotic Systems (Surgical Robots, Telepresence Robots, Rehabilitation Robots, Pharmacy and Hospital Automation Robots, Medical Transportation Robots, Others), Instruments & Accessories.

Based on the end users, the market is segmented into Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Pharmacies, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries, Others.

On the basis of region market for Medical Robots segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacifica, Africa and other regions.

Genesis Healthcare Launches Xenex Bot, Aimed Towards Strengthening its Foothold

In 2016, Genesis Healthcare launched the Xenex robot that is used to destroy bacteria and other harmful germs with the help of xenon ultra violet light. The Xenon is clinically effective against the most harmful bacteria and its abilities has caught the eyes of many investor firms around the world.

