Medical Robotic Systems Market Size, Growth 2020 Trends, Share, Merger, Key Players, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast 2020-2026

According to latest Medical Robotic Systems Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis to 2026, report on “Global Medical Robotic Systems Industry” published by Fortune Business Insights, The Global Medical Robotic Systems market is expected to rise at a 21.5% CAGR and projected to reach USD 10,710.6 million by 2026. Global Medical Robotic Systems Market Information segmentation by Product (Surgical Robots, Telepresence Robots, Rehabilitation Robots), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Rehabilitation Centers) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026.

New research report on Medical Robotic Systems Market 2020 report presents a comprehensive assessment of the global Medical Robotic Systems market by Medical Robotic Systems companies, offering valuable insights, facts, Medical Robotic Systems industry-related information, and historical data. Several methodologies and approaches are adopted to make meaningful assumptions and views. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis and basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure.

Key players leading the Global Medical Robotic Systems Market include;

Zimmer Biomet.





Intuitive Surgical.

Smith & Nephew.



Ekso Bionics.



Market Highlights:

The increasing efficiency of robots in performing complicated tasks such as surgeries is leading to wider adoption of medical robots and thus, boosting the global medical robotic systems market, says Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled,” Medical Robotic Systems Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2026”.

According to the report, the market is presumed to witness an exponential CAGR of 21.5%. The market for medical robotics systems, which was valued at US$ 2,257.8 Mn in 2018 is anticipated to reach US$ 10,710.6 Mn by the end of 2026. It is expected to gain traction as market players are focusing constantly on introducing innovative and advanced surgical robots.

In terms of product type, the global medical robotic systems market was dominated by the surgical robot’s segment in 2018 and the segment is likely to continue dominating the market in the coming years. This segment accounted for 64.8% of the market in 2018. This is attributable to the rapid advancement in surgical robots and their efficient performance in minimally invasive surgeries

Highlights of the Report:

Elaborative overview of the industry outlook;

360-degree analysis of the factors driving and restraining the market;

Careful study of the different market segments; and

Detailed research into the regional and competitive dynamics influencing the market growth.

Various factors are aiding growth of the booming medical robotic systems market including the rise in number of trauma injury cases, advancement in technology and increasing healthcare facilities and expenditures. Besides this, the rise in geriatric population and the co-morbidity diseases is creating growth opportunities for surgical procedures. The advent of robots into the medical industry is considered an important factor creating lucrative growth opportunities for the overall market in the long run.

The rapid shift from conventional open surgeries towards minimally invasive surgical procedures is another major factor accelerating growth of the market. The efficiency of surgical robots to perform laparoscopic surgical procedures is getting higher by the day. This is further helping to increase the demand for medical robots, thus boosting the market globally.

However, the market may face challenges in terms of the safety concerns related to using robotic surgical tools. This, coupled with the high installation, upgradation, and maintenance cost of medical robots, may restrict its growth during the forecast period.

Nevertheless, the increasing funding on medical robots, advantages offered by robot-assisted surgeries, and training services in rehabilitation centers are presumed to bring lucrative growth opportunities for the global medical robotic systems market in the coming years.

Fortune Business Insights foresees the global medical robotic systems market to be dominated by North America. This is owing to the increasing number of patients undergoing minimally invasive surgeries and the high per capita income of people in the developed nations of the U.S., and Canada. In addition to that, the number of patients suffering from neurological disorders is also increasing which further propels the demand for rehabilitation and surgical robots for treatment facilities along with the others. Such factors are responsible for North America to enjoy a dominant position in the global medical robotic systems market.

Market players are investing huge sums in the research and development for upgrading surgical robots and other medical robots in order to provide better medical assistance. Some of the players operating in the global medical robotic systems market are Zimmer Biomet, BIONIK, Stryker, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Smith & Nephew, CYBERDYNE INC., Ekso Bionics, Medtronic, among others.

