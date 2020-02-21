Medical Laser Market | 2020 Size Estimation, Growth Rate, Key Company Share, Emerging Technologies, Segmentation, Regional Analysis And Global Industry Forecast To 2026

Medical Laser Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis to 2026 is latest report on “Global Medical Laser Market”, published by Fortune Business Insights. According to report Medical Laser Market to rise at healthy 15.9% Compound Annual Growth Rate and Reach USD 12,327.8 million by 2026. The Market for Medical Laser was valued USD 3,778.9 million in 2018. Psoriasis is type of skin condition in which skins turns into dry patches. Medical Laser helps to remove dry patches and to stop growth of skin cells.

Report segments Medical Laser Market by Type (Surgical Lasers, Dental Lasers, Aesthetic Lasers, Others), By Product (Laser Systems, Consumables), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast 2019 – 2026. Medical Laser is device used to treatment or removal of tissue. Medical Lasers also used to Treat varicose veins, eye surgery on the cornea, repairing retina.

Some of the major companies that are present in the global Medical Laser market are En. S.p.A, Lumenis, Topcon Corporation, Fotona, BIOLASE, Ellex Medical Lasers, IRIDEX Corporation, Sisram Medical Ltd, CANDELA CORPORATION.

Global Medical Laser Market Highlights:

The medical laser market report explores several facets of medical lasers by covering information on segmentation, competitive landscape, and outlook. It further offers a comprehensive analysis of the market by highlighting business strategies, factors, and growth rate and size to help stakeholders understand the market on a global level. The report sheds light on past developments in the market and how it is going to progress in the years to come.

Dermatology and ophthalmology are the two latest departments of medical lasers. For instance, NY Laser Outlet developed a non-invasive and revolutionary aesthetic treatment medical laser system called JetPell in October 2019. This product treats different skin conditions on the body, scalp, and face. The outlet developed other products such as Reshape, Horizon, Ready Medical, and EmCyte Pure PRP. Such initiatives are expected to drive market growth in the forthcoming years. Medical laser machines offer faster healing without any discoloration and scars.

Medical Laser Market Segment Analysis:

Medical Laser Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis By Type (Surgical Lasers, Dental Lasers, Aesthetic Lasers, Others), By Product (Laser Systems, Consumables), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast 2019 – 2026.

Medical Laser Market Regional Insights:

Increasing Preference for Cosmetic Procedures to Increase Adoption in North America. In 2018, the market in North America was valued at USD 1635.3 Mn and is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the global medical laser market during the forecast duration. The growth is attributable to the rising demand for the minimally-invasive and rising preference for cosmetic procedures. In addition to this, the rising adoption of novel technologies in the U.S. is another factor responsible for the higher growth of the market in North America.

Following North America, Asia Pacific is the second-most leading region in the market. The market in this region is growing at a faster rate owing to the increasing developments in healthcare infrastructure. This, along with the rising number of medical laser centers, is expected to enable growth in the market in this region. Demand for medical laser equipment is increasing as people prefer hair removal and anti-ageing treatment procedures. Spurred by this factor, the market growth is expected to foster over the projected horizon. The market in the Middle East & Africa and Latin America is expected to rise at a considerable growth in the forecast years. This is primarily owing to the rising sales of medical laser machines in these regions.

Medical Laser Market Growth And Restraints Analysis:

Aesthetic Lasers to Hold 47.0% Owing to Rising Preference for Minimally-invasive Procedures. Among different laser types, aesthetic lasers accounted for a share of 47.0% in 2018 and are anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the global market in the foreseeable future. This is ascribable to the rising demand for minimally-invasive procedures. As per product, the consumables segment is expected to propel growth in the market owing to their rising use in each medical laser system owing to the increasing demand for surgeries, the demand for consumables will also fuel in the years to come. One of the analysts stated that between 100 to 140 consumables are used on a single laser system evert year. The medical laser market size is expected to increase owing to the increasing number of aesthetic clinics, especially in developing countries.

The global market is semi-consolidated in nature with the presence of the top three players leading the market. These players include El.En. S.p.A., Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd, and Lumenis. Owing to the presence of a strong product portfolio and well-recognized brand presence, these three players continue to maintain their dominance in the market. Among these players, Lumenis is the most prominent player with robust product portfolio across applications such as aesthetics, surgical, and ophthalmology. The company introduced a new medical laser technology called Legend Pro+ in April 2019. This product is a new skin rejuvenating technology and is used for tattoo, scar, and hair removal.

