Medical Imaging Equipment Market – 2020 Global Analysis By Share, Size, Growth, Emerging Trends, Key Players, Merger, Acquisitions, And Regional Forecast To 2025

Medical Imaging Equipment Market is predicted to grow at 4.6% CAGR during 2020 to 2026, according to Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market Research Report published by Fortune Business Insights. The Global Medical Imaging Equipment market size will increase by USD 44,077.7 million during the forecast period of 2020-2026. Report comprises depth analysis of Medical Imaging Equipment Market by Type, Application and Region. Novel Imaging Techniques including 3D and Colour Imaging to Drive Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market.

Leading Medical Imaging Equipment Market Companies Analyzed in Report

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Hitachi, Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Supersonic Imagine, Hologic, Inc., SAMSUNG and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.

Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market 2020 Insights:

In May 2019, the South Korean government announced that it plans to invest around 1 trillion Won, which is US$ 1Bn in the research and development of high caliber medical devices. The Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) announced that after the preliminary study on research and development was concluded last month, it now aims to develop world class devices within the next 6 years. The MSIT made its intentions clear by announcing a huge sum that no compromises will be made in healthcare devices including imaging, scanning, diagnosis, treatment, and other devices. With a huge investment, the government aims at tackling issues such as treating physically disabled people, improving quality of rehabilitation for those in need, and providing high quality devices for early detection of fatal diseases such as cancer. This initiative is likely to have a positive impact on the global medical imaging equipment market and shall bode well for its growth in the coming years.

Recent advancements in 3D imaging have given impetus to the global medical imaging equipment market. Increasing investment in improving pixel resolutions and other factors related to ensuring improved image quality have a direct impact on the global medical imaging equipment market. Furthermore, the advances made in molecular imaging have led to exceptional discoveries and contributed to development of next-in-class devices. The high quality images produced by the latest medical imaging devices have allowed healthcare professionals to explore potentials within the molecular cell biology. The aforementioned factors have accounted for the growth of the global medical imaging equipment market.

Market Segmentation:

Report segments Medical Imaging Equipment Market by Type (Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment, Computed Tomography Equipment, X-ray Equipment, Ultrasound Equipment Molecular Imaging Equipment), By Application (Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Gynecology, Oncology), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Others) and Region.

Regional Analysis:

Regional segments for the global Medical Imaging Equipment market include Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, as well as, the Rest of the World.

The increasing demand had a direct impact on the overall market in the US. Besides US, the medical imaging equipment market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow in the coming years due to high investments in research and development of medical imaging by private organizations and leading investor firms.

Major Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

4.1 Epidemiology Overview: Key Diseases, 2018

4.2 Overview: Mergers, Acquisitions & Partnerships

4.3 Pricing Analysis, Key Players

4.4 Installed Base Scenario, Key Brands/ Players

Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

5.2.1 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment

5.2.2 Computed Tomography (CT) Equipment

5.2.3 X-ray Equipment

5.2.4 Ultrasound Equipment

5.2.5 Molecular Imaging Equipment

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

5.3.1 Cardiology

5.3.2 Neurology

5.3.3 Orthopedics

5.3.4 Gynecology

5.3.5 Oncology

5.3.6 Others (Urology, etc.)

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.4.1 Hospitals

5.4.2 Specialty Clinics

5.4.3 Diagnostic Imaging Centers

5.4.4 Others

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

North America Medical Imaging Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

6.2.1 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment

6.2.2 Computed Tomography (CT) Equipment

6.2.3 X-ray Equipment

6.2.4 Ultrasound Equipment

6.2.5 Molecular Imaging Equipment

6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

6.3.1 Cardiology

6.3.2 Neurology

6.3.3 Orthopedics

6.3.4 Gynecology

6.3.5 Oncology

6.3.6 Others (Urology, etc.)

6.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

6.4.1 Hospitals

6.4.2 Specialty Clinics

6.4.3 Diagnostic Imaging Centers

6.4.4 Others

6.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

6.5.1 U.S.

6.5.2 Canada

Europe Medical Imaging Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

7.2.1 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment

7.2.2 Computed Tomography (CT) Equipment

7.2.3 X-ray Equipment

7.2.4 Ultrasound Equipment

7.2.5 Molecular Imaging Equipment

7.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

7.3.1 Cardiology

7.3.2 Neurology

7.3.3 Orthopedics

7.3.4 Gynecology

7.3.5 Oncology

7.3.6 Others (Urology, etc.)

7.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

7.4.1 Hospitals

7.4.2 Specialty Clinics

7.4.3 Diagnostic Imaging Centers

7.4.4 Others

7.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region

7.5.1 U.K.

7.5.2 Germany

7.5.3 France

7.5.4 Italy

7.5.5 Spain

7.5.6 Scandinavia

7.5.7 Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Medical Imaging Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

8.1. Key Findings / Summary

8.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

8.2.1 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment

8.2.2 Computed Tomography (CT) Equipment

8.2.3 X-ray Equipment

8.2.4 Ultrasound Equipment

8.2.5 Molecular Imaging Equipment

8.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

8.3.1 Cardiology

8.3.2 Neurology

8.3.3 Orthopedics

8.3.4 Gynecology

8.3.5 Oncology

8.3.6 Others (Urology, etc.)

8.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

8.4.1 Hospitals

8.4.2 Specialty Clinics

8.4.3 Diagnostic Imaging Centers

8.4.4 Others

8.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region

8.5.1 China

8.5.2 India

8.5.3 Japan

8.5.4 Australia

8.5.5 South East Asia

8.5.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Medical Imaging Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

9.1. Key Findings / Summary

9.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

9.2.1 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment

9.2.2 Computed Tomography (CT) Equipment

9.2.3 X-ray Equipment

9.2.4 Ultrasound Equipment

9.2.5 Molecular Imaging Equipment

9.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

9.3.1 Cardiology

9.3.2 Neurology

9.3.3 Orthopedics

9.3.4 Gynecology

9.3.5 Oncology

9.3.6 Others (Urology, etc.)

9.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

9.4.1 Hospitals

9.4.2 Specialty Clinics

9.4.3 Diagnostic Imaging Centers

9.4.4 Others

9.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Medical Imaging Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

10.1. Key Findings / Summary

10.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

10.2.1 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment

10.2.2 Computed Tomography (CT) Equipment

10.2.3 X-ray Equipment

10.2.4 Ultrasound Equipment

10.2.5 Molecular Imaging Equipment

10.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

10.3.1 Cardiology

10.3.2 Neurology

10.3.3 Orthopedics

10.3.4 Gynecology

10.3.5 Oncology

10.3.6 Others (Urology, etc.)

10.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

10.4.1 Hospitals

10.4.2 Specialty Clinics

10.4.3 Diagnostic Imaging Centers

10.4.4 Others

10.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region

10.5.1 GCC

10.5.2 South Africa

10.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis

11.1. Key Industry Developments

11.2. Global Market Share Analysis (2018)

11.3. Company Profiles (Overview, Products & Services, SWOT Analysis, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (based on availability))

11.3.1 General Electric Company

11.3.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

11.3.3 Siemens Healthcare GmbH

11.3.4 Hitachi, Ltd.

11.3.5 Shimadzu Corporation

11.3.6 Hologic, Inc.

11.3.7 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

11.3.8 Supersonic Imagine

11.3.9 SAMSUNG

Strategic Recommendations

Continued…

Browse Complete “Medical Imaging Equipment Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast till 2026 Report” at: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/medical-imaging-equipment-market-100382

