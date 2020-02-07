Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Industry

Today’s technological advancements have allowed people to look inside human body without having to surgically operate it. This has proved to be ground breaking in terms of human body analysis, disease analysis, medication and treatment. Medical imaging is the technique and process of creating visual representations of the interior of a body for clinical analysis and medical intervention, as well as visual representation of the function of some organs or tissues. Medical imaging seeks to reveal internal structures hidden by the skin and bones, as well as to diagnose and treat disease. Medical imaging also establishes a database of normal anatomy and physiology to make it possible to identify abnormalities. Although, imaging of removed organs and tissues can be performed for medical reasons, such procedures are usually considered part of pathology instead of medical imaging.

Medical imaging can be divided into five segments depending upon modalities namely, X-rays, Ultrasound, MRI, Computed Tomography and Nuclear Imaging. Amongst all these, X-rays are mostly commonly used for diagnosis.

The global medical imaging market is set to experience growth driven by several factors including increasing GDP per capita, rising global healthcare expenditure and rise in medical checkup participation rate. The growth of overall market will be supported by innovation and technological developments and rising awareness regarding early disease diagnosis. However, the market growth will be hindered by factors such as safety issues, strict regulatory norms, high cost of equipment and dilemma of manufactures to provide equipments which produce high quality images at low radiations.

The report “Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market (X-Ray, Ultrasound, CT, MRI & Nuclear Imaging)- Industry Analysis & Outlook (2016-2020)” analyzes the development of this market, with focus on the North America, Asia- Pacific, and European markets. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report.

The four major players: General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd., Siemens AG. and Koninklijke Philips N.V. are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth. The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the global medical imaging market along with the study of the regional markets.

Table of Content

1. Introduction

1.1 Medical Imaging

1.1.1 Medical Imaging Segments by Modalities

2. Global Medical Imaging Market

2.1 Global Medical Imaging Market Forecast by Value

2.2 Global Medical Imaging Market by Modalities

2.3 Global Medical Imaging Market Forecast by Modalities

2.4 Global Medical Imaging Market by Region

2.5 Global X-Ray Imaging Market

2.5.1 Global X-Ray Imaging Market Forecast by Value

2.5.2 Global X-Ray Imaging Market by Region

2.5.3 Global X-Ray Imaging Market by Types

2.5.4 Global Digital X-Ray Imaging Market by Methods

2.6 Global Ultrasound Market Forecast by Value

2.7 Global CT Market Forecast by Value

2.8 Global MRI Market Forecast by Value

2.9 Global Nuclear Imaging Market Forecast by Value

3. Regional Markets

3.1 North America

3.1.1 North American Medical Imaging Market Forecast by Value

3.2 Asia-Pacific

3.2.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Europe

3.3.1 European Medical Imaging Market Forecast by Value

3.4 ROW

3.4.1 ROW Medical Imaging Market Forecast by Value

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Global Ageing Population

4.1.2 Increasing Healthcare Expenses

4.1.3 Increasing GDP per Capita

4.1.4 Rise in Medical Checkup Participation Rate

4.1.5 Innovation and Technical Developments

4.2 Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Retrofitted X-ray Equipments

4.2.2 Hybrid Imaging Systems Gaining Popularity

4.2.3 Demand for Midrange and Low Cost Equipment

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Safety Issues

4.3.2 Strict Regulatory Norms

4.3.3 High Cost of Equipment

4.3.4 Higher Image Quality at Low Radiation Exposure

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Medical Imaging Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Top Companies

5.1.2 Global Medical Imaging Market by Company

5.1.3 Global Ultrasound Market Competition

5.1.4 Global MRI Market Competition

5.1.5 Global CT Market Competition

5.1.6 Global X-ray Imaging Market Competition

6. Company Profiles

6.1 General Electric Company

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Hitachi, Ltd.

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Siemens AG.

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

List of Charts

Medical Imaging Pipeline

Medical Imaging Segments by Modalities

Global Medical Imaging Market Forecast by Value (2015-2020)

Global Medical Imaging Market by Modalities (2015)

Global Medical Imaging Market Forecast by Modalities (2020)

Global Medical Imaging Market by Region (2015)

Global X-Ray Imaging Market Forecast by Value (2015-2020)

Global X-Ray Imaging Market by Region (2015)

Global X-Ray Imaging Market by Types (2015)

Global Digital X-Ray Imaging Market by Methods (2015)

Global Ultrasound Market Forecast by Value (2015-2020)

Continued…

