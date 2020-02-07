Medical Case Management Services Market 2027 Snapshot | Industry Predict a Long-Term Growth at 2.6% CAGR by Revenue US$ 6,154.3 Million | Coherent Market Insights

Medical case management services aid in coordinated medical care for pre-planned procedures. The services focus on using evidence-based medicine and best practice guidelines in order to ensure positive patient outcome. Medical case management services help in reducing billing errors and facilitate prompt payment to providers.

The global medical case management services market is estimated to account for US$ 6,154.3 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Global Medical Case Management Services Market: Drivers

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and injuries is expected to propel growth of the global medical case management services market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, around 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths were registered due to cancer worldwide in 2018.

Global Medical Case Management Services Market: Restraints

High cost of medical case management services is a major factor hindering growth of the global medical case management services market. The cost of medical case management services may be around US$ 130 per hour.

Key Takeaways:

The Web Based Case Management Services segment in the global medical case management services market was valued at US$ 739.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 937.5 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. Increasing healthcare expenditures is anticipated to assist the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The Telephonic Case Management Services segment held dominant position in the global medical case management services market in 2018, accounting for 46.9% share in terms of value, followed by web based case management services, respectively. Increasing demand for cost effective and accurate medical intervention is expected to drive the segment growth during the forecasted period.

The Long Term Disability segment held dominant position in the global medical case management services market in 2018, accounting for 30.8% share in terms of value, followed by Catastrophic Case Management and Independent Medical Examinations, respectively. Increasing incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases and injuries is expected to assist the growth of the segment during the forecasted period.

Market Trends

Major organizations are focused on training of case management professionals to enhance patient experience. For instance, in December 2019, The American Case Management Association (ACMA) announced new content, course offerings and simulation scenarios with its 2020 Compass Directional Training and Advanced Care Transitions Simulation (ACTS) learning systems in order to offer comprehensive learning, training and assessment content for new and experienced case management professionals.

Medical case managers are adopting different technologies such as electronic health records, predictive modelling tools, Internet-based education, and communication tools to monitor patients’ clinical history and have better access to client information. Such approach enables faster and more accurate advice and diagnosis.

Global Medical Case Management Services Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global medical case management services market include, GENEX Services LLC., EagleOne Case Management Solutions, Inc., EK Health Services Inc., Healthcare Solutions Inc., Europ Assistance – Global Corporate Solutions, Precyse Solutions LLC, Axiom Medical Consulting, LLC, Managed Medical Review Organization Inc., and Medical Case Management Group.

Global Medical Case Management Services Market: Key Developments

Major players in the market are also focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in November 2018, EK Health Services expanded its partnership with DS Services of America, Inc. to deliver employees the very best managed care solutions for their work-related injuries and illnesses.

Key players in the market are focused on adopting M&A strategies to expand their service portfolio. For instance, in January 2019, Genex Services announced its acquisition of Excel Managed Care & Disability Services, an established provider of occupational and non-occupational medical case management services.

Scope of the report

Medical Case Management Services Market, By Mode of Service: Web Based Case Management Service Telephonic Case Management Service Field Case Management Service Bilingual Field Case Management Service Other Services

Medical Case Management Services Market, By Severity of Case: Catastrophic Case Management Chronic Pain Case Management Independent Medical Examinations Long Term Disability Short Term Disability

Medical Case Management Services Market, By End User: Hospitals Home Care Settings

Medical Case Management Services Market, By Region: North America By Product Type: Web-Based Case Management Service Telephonic Case Management Service Field Case Management Service Bilingual Field Case Management Service Other Services By Severity of Case Sever Catastrophic Case Management Chronic Pain Case Management Independent Medical Examinations Long Term Disability Short Term Disability By End User: Hospitals Home Care Settings By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Product Type: Web-Based Case Management Service Telephonic Case Management Service Field Case Management Service Bilingual Field Case Management Service Other Services By Severity of Case Sever Catastrophic Case Management Chronic Pain Case Management Independent Medical Examinations Long Term Disability Short Term Disability By End User: Hospitals Home Care Settings By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Product Type: Web-Based Case Management Service Telephonic Case Management Service Field Case Management Service Bilingual Field Case Management Service Other Services By Severity of Case Sever Catastrophic Case Management Chronic Pain Case Management Independent Medical Examinations Long Term Disability Short Term Disability By End User: Hospitals Home Care Settings By Country: Germany U.K France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Product Type: Web-Based Case Management Service Telephonic Case Management Service Field Case Management Service Bilingual Field Case Management Service Other Services By Severity of Case Sever Catastrophic Case Management Chronic Pain Case Management Independent Medical Examinations Long Term Disability Short Term Disability By End User: Hospitals Home Care Settings By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Product Type: Web-Based Case Management Service Telephonic Case Management Service Field Case Management Service Bilingual Field Case Management Service Other Services By Severity of Case Sever Catastrophic Case Management Chronic Pain Case Management Independent Medical Examinations Long Term Disability Short Term Disability By End User: Hospitals Home Care Settings By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Product Type: Web-Based Case Management Service Telephonic Case Management Service Field Case Management Service Bilingual Field Case Management Service Other Services By Severity of Case Sever Catastrophic Case Management Chronic Pain Case Management Independent Medical Examinations Long Term Disability Short Term Disability By End User: Hospitals Home Care Settings By Country: South Africa Central Africa North Africa

Company Profiles GENEX Services LLC. * Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Strategies EagleOne Case Management Solutions, Inc. EK Health Services Inc. Healthcare Solutions Inc. Europ Assistance – Global Corporate Solutions Precyse Solutions LLC Axiom Medical Consulting, LLC Managed Medical Review Organization Inc. Medical Case Management Group.



