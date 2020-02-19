Magnetoencephalography Machine to Map Brain Activity FDA Approved

Compumedics, a company based outside of Melbourne, Australia, has won FDA approval for its Orion LifeSpan Magnetoencephalography (MEG) single Dewar system. MEG is a promising imaging technique that uses superconducting quantum interference devices (SQUIDs) to detect ionic currents produced by excited neurons, giving a window into the live activity of the brain. One day it may have a great number of applications outside of clinical research, but as of now it is expected to be primarily used for mapping the functional brain activity of people with epilepsy in preparation for surgery.

The newly approved device comes with amplifiers, an electroencephalography (EEG) system, and image processing and source estimation software.

Compumedics, which has worked with the Korea Research Institute of Standards and Science to develop its MEG technology, expects to charge between $3 and $4 million for the Orion LifeSpan single Dewar system.

The dual Dewar system, which uses a special dual-helmet to allow both kids and adults to be scanned, will soon be installed for the first time and an FDA green light is expected to be requested.

Product page: Orion LifeSpan MEG

Via: Compumedics