Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market Size, Growth 2020 Global Analysis by Share, Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Emerging Technologies, Statistics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape And Regional Forecast To 2025 | MRI Industry Report

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Business Analysis, and Regional Forecast to 2025 is latest research report on Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market published by “Fortune Business Insights”. According to report Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market to Rise at 6.4% CAGR and reach $11,725.9 Million value by 2025. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Industry report anlayzes Market for Medical Wearable Devices by Strength (Less than 1.5 T, 1.5 T & More than 1.5 T), By Application (Musculoskeletal, Neurology, Cardiology, Body Imaging), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Industry Key Players Analyzed in Report Are:

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market Insights:

The global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems market size is slated to reach $11,725.9 Million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Expansion of Neuroscience, Increasing R&D Activities and Technological Advancements in the Field of Neuroscience contribute towards the growth of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems market.

According to a new Fortune Business Insights™ report, titled “Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Strength (Less than 1.5 T, 1.5 T & More than 1.5 T), By Application (Musculoskeletal, Neurology, Cardiology, Body Imaging), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025.

Recent technological advancements in magnetic resonance imaging procedures and extensive research and development in the field of neuroscience are leading to the adoption of magnetic resonance imaging machines which is then boosting the magnetic resonance imaging systems market. Further rising prominence in leveraging diagnostic imaging has led to the development of advanced MRI uses such as neonatal MRI, breast MRI, and others. In addition, the efficient image acquisition of MRI machines along with high spatial resolution are some of the features which are steering the growth and fueling demand for MRI scan.

MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) holds the prominent share in diagnostic imaging due to advance spatial resolution and efficient image acquisition with superior imaging qualities. The demand for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems with 1.5 T in global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems market is considerably high due to better value for money ratio in developed as well as emerging nations. Moreover, rapidly increasing healthcare expenditure coupled with swiftly developing infrastructure in developed nations resulted in increased installation of new MRI systems, which is likely to fuel the global magnetic resonance imaging systems market growth.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market Segmentation:

The global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems industry is segmented on the basis of Strength, Application, By End User, and Regional Forecast 2018-2025

Based on the Strength, the MRI market is segmented Less than 1.5 T, 1.5 T & More than 1.5 T.

Based on the Application, the MRI market is segmented into Musculoskeletal, Neurology, Cardiology, Body Imaging.

Based on the End User the market is segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers.

On the basis of region market for Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacifica, Africa and other regions.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market Growth Factors:

Expeditiously increasing healthcare reimbursement policies along with promptly developing healthcare infrastructure in developing as well as developed nations are encouraging the use of the magnetic resonance imaging machines.

Rapidly increasing healthcare expenditure coupled with swiftly developing infrastructure in developed nations resulted in increased installation of new MRI systems, which is likely to fuel the global magnetic resonance imaging systems market growth. Technological advancements as well as extensive research being conducted in neuroscience fuelled the adoption of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems with more than 1.5 T in developed nations. Additionally, rising emphasis on optimization in diagnostic imaging resulted into design and development of specialized MRI systems such as breast, neonatal, extremity, and others.

Regional Insights:

Report analyzes Global Market for Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems by North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific generated a revenue of US$ 3,159.5 Mn in 2017, and is anticipated to emerge dominant in global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems market during the forecast period. Growth witnessed in the region is likely to be driven by increasing adoption of MRI systems for diagnostic imaging and implementation of intense penetration strategies by leading market players. Moreover, exponentially increasing patient pool and increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal and neurological disorder are expected to boost the installations of new MRI systems in Asia Pacific.

Expansion of research and development in neurology and cardiovascular domain are expected to propel the adoption of more advanced MRI systems with more than 1.5 T strength in North America and Europe. Collaborations of U.S. based healthcare institutions with domestic healthcare organizations are anticipated to present higher opportunity for increased adoption of magnetic resonance imaging systems in Middle East & Africa. The market in Latin America region is anticipated to register considerably higher CAGR due to rising emphasis on early disease diagnosis.

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

