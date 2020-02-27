Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (LCMS) Market To Witness Moderate Growth 12.0% CAGR till 2027 – by Danaher Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Waters Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. etc.

Global Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LCMS) Market, by Type (Single Quadrupole LC-MS, Triple Quadrupole LC-MS, and Ion Trap LC-MS), by Sensitivity (High Flow, MicroFlow, and Nano Flow), By End User (Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industry, Hospital and Research Laboratories, and Academic and Research Institutes), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) it is expected to be valued at US$ 3,683.7 million in 2019, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.0% over the forecast period (2019 – 2027), as highlighted in a new report published by.

Increasing research and development expenditure in the healthcare sector and increasing product launches by market players are expected to drive the market growth

Increasing product launches by market players, in order to offer advanced solutions for efficient analysis of samples in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, and other sectors is expected to drive the liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry market growth. For instance, in June 2017, Thermo Fisher launched a fully automated analyzer, Cascadion SM clinical analyzer system with selectivity and sensitivity of liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS). The fully automated analyzer can be customized easily to be compatible with the laboratory information systems.

Moreover, initiatives taken by regulatory authorities regarding adoption of LCMS technique for testing and analysis in the biopharmaceutical industry is expected to drive growth of the LCMS market over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended pharmaceutical companies to use Liquid Chromatography-High Resolution Mass Spectrometry (LC-HRMS) for testing N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) in ranitidine products. The NDMA is found to be carcinogenic in nature.

Browse 28 Market Data Tables and 23 Figures spread through 186 Pages and in-depth TOC on ‘Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LCMS) Market’- Global Forecast to 2027, by Type (Single Quadrupole LC-MS, Triple Quadrupole LC-MS, and Ion Trap LC-MS), by Sensitivity (High Flow, MicroFlow, and Nano Flow), by End User (Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industry, Hospital and Research Laboratories, and Academic and Research Institutes), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)

Furthermore, key players and other organizations are focused on strategic collaborations to offer training programs for researchers, scientists, and other personnel, in order to boost drug discovery in emerging economies. For instance, in August 2019, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), Kenya held a training session for researchers from ten African countries for liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) training, to help analyze live molecules in food, medicine, and organic compounds. The training was co-funded by the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), and the Pan Africa Chemistry Network (PACN).

The key players operating in the market are focused on adopting acquisition and collaboration strategies, in order to expand their product offerings in potential markets. For instance, in September 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Cedars-Sinai entered a collaboration for developing advanced liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry workflows for screening and targeted quantitation of protein-based biomarkers for complicated diseases.

Key Takeaways of the Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry Market:

The global liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.0% over the forecast period, owing to product launches by market players. For instance, in 2018, Shimadzu Corporation launched Nexera Mikros, a micro flowrate-compatible liquid chromatograph-mass spectrometer which provides ten times higher sensitivity.

On the basis of sensitivity, the microflow segment held a dominant position in the liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry market in 2018, owing to its vast application in research which includes proteomics, biomarker discovery, bioanalysis, and environmental analysis, which is attributed to its higher sensitivity

Among end-user, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries segment held a dominant position in the liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry market in 2018, owing to increasing innovations to accelerate drug development. For instance, in May 2018, SCIEX launched BioPharmaView Software 3.0 solution for complete LC-MS multiple attribute methodology (MAM) workflow, which enables detailed characterization of biologics for use by biopharma researchers.

Key players operating in the global liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry market include Danaher Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Waters Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, JEOL Ltd., and Newomics, Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry Market, By Type: Single Quadrupole LC-MS Triple Quadrupole LC-MS Ion Trap LC-MS

Global Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry Market, By Sensitivity: High Flow MicroFlow Nano Flow

Global Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry Market, By End User: Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industry Hospital and Research Laboratories Academic and Research Institutes

Global Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry Market, By Region: North America By Type: Single Quadrupole LC-MS Triple Quadrupole LC-MS Ion Trap LC-MS By Sensitivity: High Flow MicroFlow Nano Flow By End User: Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industry Hospital and Research Laboratories Academic and Research Institutes By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Type: By Sensitivity: By End User: By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Type: By Sensitivity: By End User: By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Type: By Sensitivity: By End User: By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Type: By Sensitivity: By End User: By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Type: By Sensitivity: By End User: By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa

Company Profiles Danaher Corporation* Company Overview Product Portfolio Financial Performance Key Highlights Market Strategies PerkinElmer, Inc. Waters Corporation Bruker Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Agilent Technologies, Inc. Shimadzu Corporation JEOL Ltd. Newomics, Inc.



