LapTrainer Mixed Reality Simulator for Laparoscopy Training Unveiled

KARL STORZ, a German maker of surgical tools and endoscopy products, has partnered with VirtaMed, a Swiss maker of medical simulators, to release a simulator for laparoscopic training.

The LapTrainer device is a mixed reality simulator combining real laparoscopic tools with a computer generated representation of what is going on inside the model patient.

Students can use the device to do repeat practice sets of common techniques and procedures, improving their skills and gaining experience that would otherwise have to be acquired on real patients.

Patient positioning, how to place trocars, and even how to prepare the OR team, can be practiced using the LapTrainer.

The interior of the model patients is accurately portrayed within the graphic simulator and the entire interior can be manipulated using a variety of tools.

LapTrainer comes with KARL STORZ’s EndoCAMeleon endoscope that features an adjustable viewing angle, CLICKline and RoBi instruments, as well as the ability to simulate near infrared fluorescence imaging.

“We are very proud of this project as it combines the best of box model and cadaver training with the benefits of high-fidelity simulation training,” said Dr. Stefan Tuchschmid, Co-CEO and Founder of VirtaMed, in a press release. “This is another great step on our joint pathway towards improving the quality of medical training and we are excited to bring simulators of the highest quality and realism to medical professionals.”

Via: VirtaMed