Italy Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT) Market Expectations to Reach at 9.2% CAGR by 2027 | Overview on 10 Companies Based on the Type of Drugs collection, Product, Method and End-User

Italy Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT) Market, by Drug Type (Lutetium (Lu-177)-based, and Yttrium (Y-90)-based), by Indication (Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumor), and by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies and Retail Pharmacies), was valued at US$ 3.6 million in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.2%over the forecast period (2019-2027), as highlighted in a new report published by.

Increasing drug approvals by regulatory bodies are expected to drive the Italy peptide receptor radionuclide therapy market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, Novartis received U.S FDA approval for lutetium (177Lu) oxodotreotide (Lutathera) for treatment of somatostatin receptor-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) (GEP-NETs).

Request Free PDF Research Report Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3139

Furthermore, rising number of cancer cases in Italy is a major factor driving growth of the peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) market in the country. For instance, according to European Union statistics related to cancer, in 2015, about 33,851 number of deaths were recorded due to lung cancer in Italy. This contributed to around 8% in total Europe region, in which the share of all deaths attributed to lung cancer was 7.2 % among men, more than double the share (3.4%) recorded for women in Europe region.

Moreover, according to the WHO, in 2018, a total number of 40,9,808 cancer cases were recorded in Italy, which included prostate cancer, lung cancer, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and other types of cancers.

Browse 9 Market Data Tables and 12 Figures spread through 64 Pages and in-depth TOC on ‘Italy Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT) Market, by Drug Type (Lutetium (Lu-177)-based, and Yttrium (Y-90)-based), by Indication (Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumor), and by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies and Retail Pharmacies) – Italy Forecast to 2027’

To know the latest trends and insights related to Italy Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT) Market Press Release, click the link below: http://bit.ly/3a3WSeS



Key Takeaways of the Italy Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT) Market:

The Italy Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT) Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period (2019–2027) owing to increasing regulatory approvals and incidence of cancer

over the forecast period (2019–2027) owing to increasing regulatory approvals and incidence of cancer Among drug types, the Lutetium (Lu-177)-based segment is expected to account for a major revenue share by 2027, owing to increasing strategic acquisitions by key players for expanding their drug portfolio. For instance, in 2017, Novartis acquired Advanced Accelerator Applications. With this acquisition, Novartis has expanded its product offering in the neuroendocrine business, through which the company offers the Lutetium (Lu-177)-based drug.

Major players operating in the Italy Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT) Market is Novartis International AG.

Get Sample R&D PDF of Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy Market: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3139

Detailed Segmentation:

Italy Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT) Market, by Drug Type: Lutetium (Lu-177)-based Yttrium (Y-90)-based

Italy Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT) Market, by Indication Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumor

Italy Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT) Market, by Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies

Company Profiles Novartis International AG * Company Overview Product Portfolio Financial Performance Recent Highlights Strategies



About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

U.S. Office:

Name: Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave,

#3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

US : +1-206-701-6702

UK : +44-020-8133-4027

JAPAN : +050-5539-1737