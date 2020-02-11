Influenza Vaccine Market 2020 Size, Growth, Share, Trends, Demand, Key Players, Revenue, Opportunities, New Developments, Statistics, Competitive Landscape And Regional Forecast To 2026

Influenza Vaccine Market 2020 Share, Size, Growth, Trends, Business Analysis, and Regional Forecast to 2026 is latest research report on Global Influenza Vaccine Market published by “Fortune Business Insights”. According to report Global Influenza Vaccine Market to Rise at 7.7% CAGR and reach $7.34 Billion value by 2026. Influenza Vaccine Industry report anlayzes Market for Medical Wearable Devices by Type (Inactivated and Live Attenuated), Valency (Quadrivalent and Trivalent), Age Group (Pediatric and Adults), Distribution Channel (Hospital & Retail Pharmacies, Government Suppliers and Others) and Geography Forecast from 2020 to 2026.

Influenza Vaccine Industry Key Players Analyzed in Report Are:

AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sinovac Biotech Ltd, CSL Limited, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, BioDiem.

Global Influenza Vaccine Market Insights:

The global influenza vaccines market size is slated to reach USD 7.34 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of influenza worldwide will be the major driving force behind the growth of this market. According to a new Fortune Business Insights™ report, titled “Influenza Vaccines Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Inactivated, and Live Attenuated), By Valency (Quadrivalent and Trivalent), By Age Group (Pediatric and Adults), By Distribution Channel (Hospital & Retail Pharmacies, Government Suppliers and Others) and Geography Forecast, 2019-2026.

Governments all around the world are increasingly focusing on initiating large-scale immunization drives to tackle influenza and related diseases, which is benefiting the flu vaccine market. These initiatives are receiving active support from international organizations such as the WHO. More importantly, these bodies are increasing their surveillance capacities to contain the spread of the disease and taking all measures necessary to prevent the outbreak of an epidemic. Through its influenza vaccines market report, Fortune Business Insights™ has brought out an in-depth analysis of the competition in this market. The report states that the competitive landscape will be dotted by a few key players who are increasing their investment in enhancing their R&D capacities to widen their product portfolio.

Influenza Vaccine Market Segmentation:

The global Influenza Vaccine industry is segmented on the basis of the Type, Valency, Age Group, Distribution Channel and Geography.

Based on the Influenza Type, the market is segmented into Inactivated Influenza and Live Attenuated Influenza Vaccine.

Based on the Valency, the market is segmented into Quadrivalent and Trivalent.

Based on Age Group the market is segmented by Pediatric Influenza Vaccine and Adults Influenza Vaccine.

Based on Distribution Channel Influenza Vaccine Market segmented by Hospital & Retail Pharmacies, Government Suppliers and Other.

On the basis of region market for Influenza Vaccine segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacifica, Africa and other regions.

Influenza Vaccine Market Growth Factors:

Many organizations, such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and WHO Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS), are also facilitating research through increased funding for the development of up-to-date vaccines. This is enabling governments to launch broad-based domestic immunization drives, which will play a central role in determining the influenza vaccines market trends during the forecast period.

Regional Insights:

Report analyzes Global Market for Influenza Vaccine by North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

North America is expected to dominate the influenza vaccines market share primarily owing to the utilization of advanced manufacturing systems and processes for vaccines. Besides this, rising incidence of influenza, well-funded vaccine research programs, and presence of big companies will further fuel the market in this region.

Asia-Pacific will boast the highest growth rate among regions on account of fast-increasing population along with active government support for healthcare research will raise the demand for effective vaccines in the region. Lastly, increasing immunization rate, coupled with high awareness regarding vaccination, will drive the market in Europe.

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Influenza Vaccine Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Influenza Vaccine Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Industry News:

November 2019: Sanofi received clearance for its Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Containing an additional Influenza B strain, the drug is designed and aimed at treating adults at and over the age of 65.

